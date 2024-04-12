Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Flyers

240411POSTGAME
By New York Rangers
@NYRangers

POWER-PLAY GOAL - The Rangers scored a power-play goal for a fifth-straight game and have seven power play goals in those five games.

  • Artemi Panarin scored his 47th goal of the season, extending his point streak to 11 games (9G-14A). Panarin has notched at least one point in 65 games this season, the most for a player in team history.
  • Adam Fox notched his 55th assist of the year, giving him points in 14 of his last 16
    games (6G-14A). Prior to the game, Fox was named the recipient of the third annual Rod Gilbert “Mr. Ranger” Award, given to the Rangers player “who best honors Rod’s legacy
    by exemplifying leadership qualities both on and off the ice, and making a significant humanitarian contribution to his community.”
  • Mika Zibanejad extended his point streak to four games with an assist (2G-4A). He has points in five of his last six and points in 12 of his past 17 games (7G-9A).

WATCH RECAP:

Recap: Flyers at Rangers 4.11.24

