Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Canadiens

53 WINS - New York tied its franchise record for most wins in a season with 53, originally established in 2014-15. The club has wins in three-straight, eight of its last nine games and 10 of its last 13 contests.
NO QUIT IN NY - The Rangers mounted their 27th comeback victory of the season, surpassing Colorado for the most in the NHL and tying the franchise record originally set in 2021-22. It also marked the Blueshirts’ 20th win when trailing first in a game, the most in a single season in franchise history.
46 SHOTS - The Rangers notched 46 shots, the second most in a game this season.
- Artemi Panarin recorded his fourth four-plus point game of the season and 14th three- point game of the season to move into a tie with Rod Gilbert (1974-75) and Vic Hadfield (1971-72) for the third most in a season in Rangers history. Panarin has points in nine- straight games (8G-13A) and 115 points on the season.
- Mika Zibanejad collected three points (2G-1A), including his 25th goal of the season. He also scored his 101st career power-play goal with the Rangers and moved into fifth place on the franchise’s all-time list.
- Vincent Trocheck, in a pregame ceremony, was awarded the Steven McDonald Extra Effort Award, presented by Northwell. The Steven McDonald Extra Effort Award is presented annually to the Ranger who, as chosen by the fans, “goes above and beyond the call of duty.”
- Chris Kreider netted his 109th career power-play goal and surpassed Rod Gilbert (108) for the second most in Rangers history. He has goals in five of his last six games.
- Alexis Lafreniere posted a goal and an assist, giving him points in nine of his last 12 games (9G-8A) and 24 points in his last 24 games (12G-12A). The Rangers are now 20-1-1 when he scores a goal.
- Igor Shesterkin collected his 34th win of the season and improved to 14-4-1 over his last 19 games. Shesterkin has won five of his last six starts.