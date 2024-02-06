Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Avalanche

RETURN FROM BREAK WIN - New York won their first game after All-Star Break, improving to 3-1-1 over its last five games. The Rangers improved to 31-16-3 through 50 games. In the past 30 years, the club has earned as many wins just four times: 1993-94 (33), 2011-12 (33), 2021-22 (32) and 2016-17 (31).

NO QUIT - Tonight’s win marked the Rangers’ 15th comeback win of the season, tied for third in the NHL, and eighth win when trailing in the third period, tied for the second most.

BLACK HISTORY NIGHT - Tonight, the Rangers celebrated Black History Night with a special national anthem, color guard and the Community Captain award, a $10,000 donation recognizing local heroes making a difference in our community, among several additional initiatives.