Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Avalanche

RETURN FROM BREAK WIN - New York won their first game after All-Star Break, improving to 3-1-1 over its last five games. The Rangers improved to 31-16-3 through 50 games. In the past 30 years, the club has earned as many wins just four times: 1993-94 (33), 2011-12 (33), 2021-22 (32) and 2016-17 (31).
NO QUIT - Tonight’s win marked the Rangers’ 15th comeback win of the season, tied for third in the NHL, and eighth win when trailing in the third period, tied for the second most.
BLACK HISTORY NIGHT - Tonight, the Rangers celebrated Black History Night with a special national anthem, color guard and the Community Captain award, a $10,000 donation recognizing local heroes making a difference in our community, among several additional initiatives.
- Alexis Lafreniere tabbed his third career overtime goal and 13th goal of the season. His three overtime winners are the most among Blueshirts since 2020-21.
- Artemi Panarin scored his 31st goal of the season in his 50th game. Only two Rangers players have scored as many through 50 games in the past 25 years: Chris Kreider (33 in 2021-22) and Rick Nash (33 in 2014-15). Panarin has points in four of his last five games (4G- 2A) and seven of his last nine games (5G-4A).
- Jonathan Quick improved to 11-4-2 on the season and made his 757th career start tonight, tying Gilles Meloche for the 20th most in NHL history.
- Peter Laviolette surpassed Al Arbour for the seventh most wins in NHL history by a head coach with 783.
- K’Andre Miller and Braden Schneider earned assists, giving the Rangers 123 points from defensemen this season - the fourth most in the NHL.