Postgame Notes: Rangers at Red Wings

ROAD RANGERS - The Blueshirts earned their 52nd victory of the season, tied for the second most in franchise history (Others: 2021-22, 1993-94) and are one win from tying the franchise record set in 2014-15. New York has won five consecutive road games and is 12-2-2 in its last 16 road contests dating back to Jan. 21. The win gives them 25-plus road wins for the fifth time in franchise history and second time in three seasons (2021-22)

SLIM MARGINS - New York won its 22nd game by one goal, the most in the NHL. It also marked the Rangers’ 26th comeback win of the season, tied for the most in the NHL.