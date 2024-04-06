Postgame Notes: Rangers at Red Wings

ROAD RANGERS - The Blueshirts earned their 52nd victory of the season, tied for the second most in franchise history (Others: 2021-22, 1993-94) and are one win from tying the franchise record set in 2014-15. New York has won five consecutive road games and is 12-2-2 in its last 16 road contests dating back to Jan. 21. The win gives them 25-plus road wins for the fifth time in franchise history and second time in three seasons (2021-22)
SLIM MARGINS - New York won its 22nd game by one goal, the most in the NHL. It also marked the Rangers’ 26th comeback win of the season, tied for the most in the NHL.
- Barclay Goodrow scored twice for his third career multi-goal game and first since Dec. 31, 2021 against Tampa Bay.
- Chris Kreider scored his 37th goal of the season and 108th career power play goal, tying Rod Gilbert for the second most in team history. Kreider has goals in four of his last five games and back-to-back games with game-winning tallies.
- Artemi Panarin extended his point streak to eight-straight games (7G-10A) with his 66th assist of the year. Panarin’s 111 points rank fourth in the NHL while his 66 assists are the fifth most. His 59 road points rank second in the NHL.
- Jonathan Quick earned his 18th win of the season and fifth in a row. He has won nine of his last 10 starts.
- Jimmy Vesey and Jonny Brodzinski both notched their fifth multi-point games of the season with two assists each.