Postgame Notes: Rangers at Canadiens

POINT COLLECTING - New York came back from down 3-0 to force overtime and earn a point, their NHL-high tying 54th point of the season. The Rangers have points in five of their last seven contests and eight of their last 11.

SEASON-HIGH SHOTS - The Rangers established a season-high in shots (50), surpassing their previous mark of 42 (Oct. 14 at CBJ). It is their most shots recorded since Feb. 20, 2023 against Winnipeg (51).