Postgame Notes: Rangers at Canadiens

240106POSTGAME
By New York Rangers
@NYRangers

POINT COLLECTING - New York came back from down 3-0 to force overtime and earn a point, their NHL-high tying 54th point of the season. The Rangers have points in five of their last seven contests and eight of their last 11.

SEASON-HIGH SHOTS - The Rangers established a season-high in shots (50), surpassing their previous mark of 42 (Oct. 14 at CBJ). It is their most shots recorded since Feb. 20, 2023 against Winnipeg (51).

  • Artemi Panarin scored his 25th goal of the season and notched an assist to extend his point streak to seven games (8G-4A). In those seven games, he has recorded multiple points in four of them. It marks Panarin’s seventh career 25-plus goal season and the fastest he’s reached the mark (38 GP). Panarin has recorded a point in 32 games this season, tied for the most in the NHL, and has 18 multi-point games (tied for the third most).
  • Vincent Trocheck notched two points (1G-1A), giving him nine points (2G-7A) in his last four games and 13 points in his last 10 games (4G-9A). Trocheck collected his 22nd primary assist of the season, tied for the third most in the NHL.
  • Jonathan Quick has earned at least one point in 11 of his 13 starts this season (9-2-2).

WATCH RECAP:

Recap: Rangers at Canadiens 1.6.24

Vote daily on X or at nhl.com/vote from now through January 11!

All-Star_WebVoting_Display Lead

