Postgame Notes: Game Three at Panthers

ROAD RANGERS - The Blueshirts improved to 5-1 on the road in the postseason with their fourth overtime win of the playoffs. Their four overtime wins are tied for the most in franchise history (2014-15). In these playoffs, the Rangers are 10-3.

NO QUIT IN NY - The Rangers recorded their 34th comeback win in the regular season and playoffs combined and set an NHL record for the most in a single year, surpassing the 2005-06 Hurricanes and 1983-84 Oilers.

SHORTY - Barclay Goodrow’s second goal of the game was the Rangers’ fifth shorthanded tally of the playoffs, tied for the second most in a playoff year (6 - 1978-79, 5 - 1932-33, 1991- 92).