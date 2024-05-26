Postgame Notes: Game Three at Panthers

ROAD RANGERS - The Blueshirts improved to 5-1 on the road in the postseason with their fourth overtime win of the playoffs. Their four overtime wins are tied for the most in franchise history (2014-15). In these playoffs, the Rangers are 10-3.
NO QUIT IN NY - The Rangers recorded their 34th comeback win in the regular season and playoffs combined and set an NHL record for the most in a single year, surpassing the 2005-06 Hurricanes and 1983-84 Oilers.
SHORTY - Barclay Goodrow’s second goal of the game was the Rangers’ fifth shorthanded tally of the playoffs, tied for the second most in a playoff year (6 - 1978-79, 5 - 1932-33, 1991- 92).
- Alexis Lafreniere scored twice for the Blueshirts, giving him 12 points (6G-6A) in 13 playoff games, including four multi-point games (R1G2, R2G2, R2G3, R3G3). With his first goal, he joined Alex Kovalev (13-19—32 in 33 GP) and Don Maloney (8-23—31 in 40 GP) as the only players in Rangers history with 20 career playoff points before their 23rd birthday.
- Barclay Goodrow scored twice to give him three goals in the last two games and six this postseason.
- Vincent Trocheck notched his eighth multi-point game of the postseason with two assists. His eight multi-point playoff games are the second most in franchise history in a single playoff year behind Brian Leetch (9 GP in 1994). Trocheck has points in 10 of 13 playoff games.