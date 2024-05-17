Postgame Notes: Game Six at Hurricanes

ECF BOUND - The Rangers have advanced to the Eastern Conference Final for the second time

in three years and fifth time since 2012. The Lightning (6) are the only other team since 2012 that have made 5-plus Conference Finals/Semifinal appearances. The Rangers are the sixth Presidents’ Trophy winner to advance to the Conference Finals in the past 20 years (since 2004).

NO QUIT IN NY - The Rangers became the second team in NHL history to overcome a multi-goal third-period deficit to clinch a series on multiple occasions (also Game 6 of 1940 SCF). The only other franchise to do so is Montreal (5x).