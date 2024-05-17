Postgame Notes: Game Six at Hurricanes

ECF BOUND - The Rangers have advanced to the Eastern Conference Final for the second time
in three years and fifth time since 2012. The Lightning (6) are the only other team since 2012 that have made 5-plus Conference Finals/Semifinal appearances. The Rangers are the sixth Presidents’ Trophy winner to advance to the Conference Finals in the past 20 years (since 2004).
NO QUIT IN NY - The Rangers became the second team in NHL history to overcome a multi-goal third-period deficit to clinch a series on multiple occasions (also Game 6 of 1940 SCF). The only other franchise to do so is Montreal (5x).
- Chris Kreider posted his first career playoff hat trick and the 16th hat trick in Rangers playoff history. He became the third player in franchise history to record a hat trick in a potential series- clinching game, joining Mike Gartner (Game 5 of 1990 DSF) and Steve Vickers (Game 5 of 1973 QF). Kreider became the third player in Rangers history to score three goals in a single playoff period, joining Mark Messier (P3; Game 6 of 1994 CF) and Wayne Gretzky (P2; Game 4 of 1997 CQF).
- Vincent Trocheck scored his sixth goal of the postseason and notched an assist, giving him points in eight of 10 playoff games. Trocheck is one of three players to score at least six goals through 10 games of a postseason for New York over the past 20 years, following Chris Kreider (6 in 2024, 2023 & 2022) and Michael Nylander (6 in 2007).
- Igor Shesterkin became the third goaltender in Rangers history to post eight or more wins in multiple postseasons, joining Henrik Lundqvist (3x; most: 13 in 2014) and Mike Richter (2x; most: 16 in 1994).
- Artemi Panarin notched his sixth and seventh assists of the playoffs and 11th point overall (4G- 7A). In this series, he had eight points (2G-6A) in six games.
- Mika Zibanejad factored on a goal and became the third player in Rangers history with 10 assists in potential series-clinching games, joining Brian Leetch (14) and Mark Messier (11).