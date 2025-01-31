On Top of The World

In June of 1994, Mike Richter held the Stanley Cup over his head after backstopping the Rangers to 16 victories during an unforgettable two-month playoff run.
Just over two years later, Richter had another memorable experience wearing red, white, and blue colors – this time, however, he was donning a Team USA uniform at the 1996 World Cup of Hockey. The legendary goaltender delivered a performance for the ages and helped lead the United States to one of its most thrilling victories in international hockey history.
“It’s a privilege to play in those tournaments,” said Richter, who played in three different Winter Olympics, the 1991 Canada Cup, and several World Championships and World Junior Championships in addition to the 1996 World Cup of Hockey. “It’s the best of the best players and it gets very competitive, very fast. It’s a real All-Star competition with meaning because you are playing for your country.”
The Rangers were well-represented in the tournament, which took place just prior to the start of the 1996-97 season. Nine different Blueshirts who were on the team’s roster to begin that season – nearly half of the roster – played for their respective countries in the 1996 World Cup of Hockey. Brian Leetch was not only teammates with Richter on Team USA, but he was also the team’s captain. In addition, Mark Messier, Wayne Gretzky, and Adam Graves all played for Canada, Alexei Kovalev, Sergei Nemchinov, and Alexander Karpovtsev represented Russia, while Niklas Sundstrom played for Sweden.
“It’s surprisingly easy to adjust once you start playing in that setting,” Richter said about facing his Rangers teammates during international competition. “There is so much competitiveness, and you have bragging rights and your pride on the line. You want to show your capabilities against the best in the world as much as possible, and I love those tournaments for that reason. These are your best friends that you’re playing against, and you have to put that aside because you’re on a mission and realize that they’re now in the way of achieving that goal.”
Wearing jersey No. 35 as he did with the Rangers – along with his iconic Liberty goalie mask that worked just as well for Team USA as it did with the Blueshirts – Richter played in two familiar environments during the preliminary round of the tournament. The first was in Philadelphia – his hometown – as the United States faced Canada. Team USA had never beaten Canada during the Canada Cup tournaments, which included the 1991 Canada Cup Final, when Richter was in goal for Team USA.