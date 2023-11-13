Lundqvist Shines in Legends Hall of Fame Classic  

Just like old times.

Henrik Lundqvist was back between the pipes where he belongs on Sunday afternoon at the 2023 Hockey Hall of Fame Legends Classic at Scotiabank Arena. In true Lundqvist fashion, the Swedish netminder stoned all the chances he faced – including six shootout attempts – during the 30 minutes he manned the net for Team Nieuwendyk. In doing so, he received First Star of the game honors for his performance.

"I didn't want to give one up," Lundqvist said with a smile. "If I'm going to play for 30 minutes, I want to have that feeling. That's what I felt when I skated for the first time since I retired, the simplicity of just worrying about a puck. There's something very refreshing about that. Now, in life, I do so many different things and the focus is all over the place, but playing hockey, you worry about one thing. In a way, I miss that feeling."

The chances Lundqvist faced came from some high-caliber competition as both teams were comprised of some other Hall of Famers. During the game, he turned aside a Ryan Getzlaf chance in-tight, a sneaky five-hole attempt from Pierre Turgeon on a breakaway, and he outright denied his countryman Peter Forsberg in the shootout.