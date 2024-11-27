Buddy O’Connor – The Rangers’ First Hart Trophy Winner

The Rangers began the 1947-48 regular season with a game against the Canadiens in Montreal, and O’Connor received a prolonged standing ovation in his return to the Forum. The Blueshirts won the game, 2-1, beginning a successful campaign – both for the team in general and specifically against the Canadiens.

O’Connor didn’t record a point in the season opener against the Canadiens, or in each of the Rangers’ next two games. But over the course of the 60-game season, he would ultimately tally at least one point in 43 different contests. Listed at 5’7” and 142 pounds – he was the lightest player in the NHL in 1947-48 – O’Connor’s exceptional speed and crafty stickhandling and playmaking ability enabled him to have success. And in 1947-48, out of the shadow of the “Punch Line” in Montreal, he came into his own.

O’Connor scored a goal in each of his first three games at MSG with the Blueshirts, including a hat trick on November 2, 1947 to lead the Rangers to a 7-4 win over the Maple Leafs. On November 22, 1947, he scored the go-ahead goal on the power play in the third period during a game against the Canadiens in Montreal – earning an ovation from the fans – and the Rangers ultimately won the contest, 5-3.

The Blueshirts earned a point in each of their first five games against Montreal in 1947-48, winning four of those contests. In a 4-2 win over the Canadiens on December 11, 1947 in Montreal, O’Connor tallied three assists – all primary assists – while helping longtime Rangers forward – and Montreal native – Phil Watson record a hat trick.

From the middle of December until the end of the regular season, O’Connor didn’t have two consecutive games without registering at least one point. During one stretch of the season, he tallied at least one point in 16 games over a 17-game span, and by January 1, 1948, he was leading the NHL in scoring.

O’Connor held the NHL scoring lead until the final weekend of the regular season, when Lach tallied five points in two games to pass him. The Rangers center finished the 1947-48 campaign with 60 points – 24 goals, 36 assists – in 60 games, trailing Lach by just one point for the Art Ross Trophy. The Rangers, however, finished four points ahead of the Canadiens in the standings – thanks in large part to a 7-3-2 record against Montreal – and made the playoffs, edging out Montreal in the process. Boucher’s prediction for what the NHL standings would be at the end of the season was 100% accurate.

The Rangers faced the Red Wings in the playoff Semifinals. Although Detroit earned 17 more points than the Blueshirts during the regular season, the Rangers battled the Red Wings through a physical six-game series hampered by the loss of key defensemen. Without Eddolls, Bill Moe, and ultimately, captain Neil Colville – who was injured in Game 6 – the Rangers lost to the Red Wings, but the defeat did not dampen the overall feeling about the team’s solid season.

Nor did it diminish O’Connor’s extraordinary campaign. Although he failed to win the scoring title, he was named winner of the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s Most Valuable Player, becoming the first Ranger in franchise history to win the award. With only eight penalty minutes in addition to his 60 points during the season, O’Connor was also selected as the winner of the Lady Byng Trophy.

A Rangers player had won the Lady Byng Trophy several times before – Boucher was the recipient so frequently (seven times in an eight-season span) that he received the original trophy from Lady Byng and a new one was created for future winners – but there had never been an NHL player who won the Hart Trophy and Lady Byng Trophy in the same season. O’Connor had made hockey history.