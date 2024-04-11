Adam Fox Honored with Third Annual Rod Gilbert "Mr. Ranger" Award

New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox has been named the recipient of the third annual Rod Gilbert "Mr. Ranger" Award, given to the Rangers player "who best honors Rod's legacy by exemplifying leadership qualities both on and off the ice, and making a significant humanitarian contribution to his community."

Fox, 26, has made an impact on the ice and away from the game over the course of his five seasons with the Blueshirts. In February, the first-year assistant captain, alongside a few teammates, hosted a Junior Rangers hockey clinic at the MSG Training Center that raised $20,000 for Tackle ALS and the Garden of Dreams Foundation. Since the launch of Tackle ALS in November 2018, more than $5.3M has been raised – through more than 4,500 gift transactions – in support of establishing new ALS treatment and therapies (100% of the proceeds go to ALS research).

Prior to the beginning of this season, the Jericho, New York native participated in the Shoulder Check Showcase in Stamford, Connecticut alongside a select few of his Rangers teammates. Shoulder Check is an #HT40 initiative inspiring young men and women to commit to supporting one another through small acts that have a big impact. To show them that ‘being there’ is as simple as a hand on a shoulder.

On the ice, Fox has collected a career-high 16 goals, and 54 assists for 70 points in 69 games this season. He has the most goals by a Rangers defenseman since Brian Leetch in 2000-01 (21). Among NHL defensemen, he ranks tied for sixth in points, seventh in goals and eighth in assists. On Mar. 30 in Arizona, Fox recorded his 300th career point in his 349th career NHL game. It made him one of 13 defensemen in NHL history to reach the feat in fewer than 350 games with only Brian Leetch (295 GP) being the other to do so with the Rangers.

Below are the past winners of the award: