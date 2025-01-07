‘A Gift to Get Together,’ Rangers Alumni Unite in Washington  

Taking a trip down memory lane.

The New York Rangers’ 2024-25 Alumni Trip series presented by Caesars Sportsbook kicked off this past Saturday in Washington D.C. as the current team took on the Washington Capitals in a matinee Metropolitan Division clash at Capital One Arena.

While the 7-4 loss for the Rangers was unfavorable, the experience of spending the weekend at the nation’s capital with fellow Rangers alumni of all generations was incredibly special. Adam Graves, Ron Greschner, Mark Heaslip, Nick Kypreos, Mike Hartman, Pete Stemkowski and Mark Tinordi all attended the trip.

“For me, it always comes down to the bigger alumni family,” Graves said. “Having the experience of going to the nation’s capital is something that for all of us, is something that we’ll never forget… It’s always a gift to get together.”

The group spent the weekend site seeing all of the staples the compact city of Washington has to offer, going out for a nice meal together the night prior and taking in the Rangers afternoon contest. The experience is reflective of the bond shared among any player who has been fortunate enough to have worn the Rangers shield throughout their respective careers. And while the group was composed of different generations, it’s that very nuance that makes a trip like these alumni ones so memorable.

“I feel so blessed to be part of the alumni for the rest of my life,” Kypreos said. “The beauty in that is that I can get together with Adam Graves or Mike Hartman, I get to hang out with Ron Greschner, Pete Stemkowski and I hear all their stories. I reflect on me being a kid looking up to these guys.”

The trip to D.C. marked the first of three alumni trips that will take place this year and occurred a week before the franchise’s annual Alumni Classic. This year, the Rangers are hosting the Alumni Classic at Madison Square Garden and are taking on the alumni of the New York Islanders at noon on Jan. 11. The Rangers roster this year features a star-studded group including some Rangers that have recently transitioned into the alumni fold including; Derick Brassard, Ryan Callahan, Michael Del Zotto, Henrik Lundqvist, and Derek Stepan.

Moments like the trip to D.C. cement those memorable experiences for Rangers alumni to reflect on their playing days and kicks off what will be a special year to come as the franchise will celebrate its historical milestone of its Centennial season, which commences this fall.

“Looking back on my career, to be a Stanley Cup champion with an Original Six team means everything to me,” Kypreos said. “Now, here we are 30 years later and we’re all together in various degrees. Later this year, we’re going to be celebrating 100 years of the New York Rangers… I feel so blessed to be a part of this New York Ranger family.”