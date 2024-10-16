Kraken score 4 in 3rd, pull away from Predators

Michael McCarron cut it to 2-1 at 14:47 of the first period with a backhand from the slot off a pass from Juuso Parssinen.

Tommy Novak tied the game 2-2 at 17:00 off a cross-ice pass from Mark Jankowski.

Brandon Tanev put Seattle back in front 3-2 at 19:27, redirecting Brandon Montour's shot from the point.

Brady Skjei responded for the Predators to tie the game 3-3 at 17:17 of the second period, scoring with a wrist shot from the left circle during 4-on-4 play. It was the defenseman’s first goal with Nashville since signing a seven-year, $49 million contract ($7 million average annual value) on July 1.

“We’ve got to move past this and get on the other side of it as fast as possible,” Skjei said. “We don’t want to keep this feeling going. Obviously, you’ve got to have a short memory. You’ve got to learn from your mistakes, and then the nice thing about this league is that you’ve got two days and you’re usually playing again. We’ve got to learn from this, move past it and then get in the win column next game.”

NOTES: Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn returned to the lineup after missing one game because of an upper-body injury. He had three shots on goal in 19:24 of ice time. … Stephenson had two assists, his first points with the Kraken since he signed a seven-year, $43.75 million contract ($6.25 million AAV) on July 1. … Predators forward Steven Stamkos moved to center after playing left wing in the first two games of the season. He had two shots on goal in 17:52 of ice time. … Parssinen made his season debut after being a healthy scratch the first two games. He had an assist but was minus-3 in 5:54 of ice time.