NASHVILLE – Connor McDavid scored his first goal of the season, and the Edmonton Oilers won 4-2 against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday.
McDavid scores 1st of season, Oilers hold off winless Predators
Kulak gets 2 goals for Edmonton; Saros makes 32 saves for Nashville
The Oilers (2-3-0) have won consecutive games after beginning the season 0-3-0. Calvin Pickard made 25 saves, and Brett Kulak scored two goals.
It was the first multi-goal game in 503 career NHL games for the 30-year-old defenseman, who scored three goals in 82 games last season.
“It’s always fun scoring goals, for sure,” Kulak said. “It’s more fun when the team just kind of builds the game we did, and it feels like we’re getting our game back on track. You start the season slow and it [stinks], but just to play the way we did tonight to start the road trip was awesome.”
Juuse Saros made 32 saves for the Predators (0-4-0), and defenseman Roman Josi had two assists.
“Right now, I think we’re a little fragile group,” Predators forward Jonathan Marchessault said. “Like the beginning of the season is not going like we want. In the offseason everybody says how good you guys are going to be and everything, and we maybe have to think that we’re a good team but not good enough. We’ve got to work harder than the opponent.”
McDavid gave the Oilers a 3-2 lead at 18:29 of the second period. Mattias Ekholm took the original shot that was blocked by Predators defenseman Alexandre Carrier, and McDavid got to the loose puck and beat Saros.
Marchessault scored for the Predators to make it 2-2 on the power play at 17:45 of the second period on a redirection of a pass from Josi. It was his first goal with the Predators after he signed a five-year, $27.5 million contract on July 1.
“For them to tie it 2-2, I thought we could’ve been up a few more,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. “They scored on that end of the power play, and our top line responds and scores immediately after.”
Filip Forsberg gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 11:46 of the first period on a redirection of a shot from the point by Josi.
“We’ve got to find a way,” Josi said. “It’s hard right now. Every little thing matters. It’s just one of those times where we’ve got to dig in for every little play. We’ve just got to play a little harder. Everybody’s got a little more, and we’ve just got to dig in a little more to get that first win.”
Kulak scored for Edmonton to tie the game 1-1 at 17:39 of the first period on a slap shot from the point that got through traffic and past Saros.
Jeff Skinner gave the Oilers a 2-1 lead at 10:50 of the second period on a shot from the crease that bounced off of Predators defenseman Luke Schenn and past Saros. The 32-year-old forward is in his first season with the Oilers after signing a one-year, $3 million contract on July 1. He has four points (two goals, two assists) through five games.
“I think every day and every game, I start to feel more comfortable,” Skinner said. “I think I’ve felt better as it’s gone along. I think guys have done a great job off the ice. I feel welcomed right away. Obviously, there’s a lot of guys in here who have been together for a while and have some great chemistry. Sliding in to kind of play off some of those guys, I think it’s going to be an adjustment but I think it’s gotten better every time I’ve been out there.”
Kulak's empty-net goal made it 4-2 at 19:25 of the third period.
“Right now, I think we’re having a hard time in the big moments, the momentum killers,” Predators coach Andrew Brunette said. “I don’t think we started particularly well, but I thought we eased ourself into the game a little bit. So a little lack of urgency to start. I think we were feeling ourselves out early. And I thought we’re kind of going in spurts right now where you put four or five good shifts together, but we can’t sustain those things.”
NOTES: Schenn played in his 1,000th NHL game, becoming the 398th NHL player to reach that milestone, and finished with one shot on goal in 15:14 of ice time. ... McDavid finished with one goal and four shots on goal in 21:11 of ice time. It was his 70th career game-winning goal, two short of Glenn Anderson's franchise record… Predators forward Steven Stamkos does not have a point in four games.