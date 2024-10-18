McDavid scores 1st of season, Oilers hold off winless Predators

Filip Forsberg gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 11:46 of the first period on a redirection of a shot from the point by Josi.

“We’ve got to find a way,” Josi said. “It’s hard right now. Every little thing matters. It’s just one of those times where we’ve got to dig in for every little play. We’ve just got to play a little harder. Everybody’s got a little more, and we’ve just got to dig in a little more to get that first win.”

Kulak scored for Edmonton to tie the game 1-1 at 17:39 of the first period on a slap shot from the point that got through traffic and past Saros.

Jeff Skinner gave the Oilers a 2-1 lead at 10:50 of the second period on a shot from the crease that bounced off of Predators defenseman Luke Schenn and past Saros. The 32-year-old forward is in his first season with the Oilers after signing a one-year, $3 million contract on July 1. He has four points (two goals, two assists) through five games.

“I think every day and every game, I start to feel more comfortable,” Skinner said. “I think I’ve felt better as it’s gone along. I think guys have done a great job off the ice. I feel welcomed right away. Obviously, there’s a lot of guys in here who have been together for a while and have some great chemistry. Sliding in to kind of play off some of those guys, I think it’s going to be an adjustment but I think it’s gotten better every time I’ve been out there.”