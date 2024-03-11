Women in Hockey: Therese Baird

The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week this season, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Dallas Stars chief financial officer Therese Baird:

Name: Therese Baird

Job title: Chief Financial Officer

Education (Please list post-secondary institutions and degree/s): BA in Accounting Texas A&M; CPA

Years of hockey experience (Include on- and off-ice hockey-related experience): 11

Describe your job in 2-3 sentences: I manage the financial operations of the club including planning and budgeting, compliance with NHL, maximizing revenues and cash flows, and general business operations.

What was your first-ever job, and did it prepare you for the work you do today?

My first job was working at a hospital operating the pbx phone system. The job taught me about empathy and compassion which are valuable traits in any work environment.

What do you love most about your job?

I love the variety and the challenges. Every day there is something new. It can be stressful and exhausting, but it also makes me look forward to work every day wondering what the day will bring.

Describe a moment where you proudly thought to yourself, “I can’t believe this is my job!?”

When the Dallas Stars won the Stanley Cup, and I took a private plane to attend the game. Doesn’t get much better than that!

If you could go anywhere in the world, where would it be?

Spain

What’s your favorite book?

"Memoirs of a Geisha"

One thing you can’t live without:

Netflix

Do you collect anything?

Shoes

What is your hobby outside of work?

Hockey games!