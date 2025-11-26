Jets at Capitals projected lineups

JETS (12-9-0) at CAPITALS (12-9-2)
7 p.m. ET; MNMT, SNW
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Morgan Barron -- Jonathan Toews -- Gustav Nyquist
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Alex Iafallo
Tanner Pearson -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Elias Salomonsson
Logan Stanley -- Colin Miller
Eric Comrie
Thomas Milic
Scratched: Cole Koepke, Luke Schenn
Injured: Haydn Fleury (concussion), Connor Hellebuyck (knee), Neal Pionk (lower body)
Capitals projected lineup
Anthony Beauvillier -- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin
Aliaksei Protas -- Justin Sourdif -- Tom Wilson
Brandon Duhaime -- Connor McMichael -- Ryan Leonard
Sonny Milano -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ethen Frank
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin -- Dylan McIlrath
Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Trevor van Riemsdyk, Bogdan Trineyev
Injured: Nic Dowd (upper body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)
Status report
Pionk, a defenseman, is day-to-day after leaving in the second period of a 3-0 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Sunday. … Salomonsson was recalled from the Manitoba Moose of the Americn Hockey League and will make his NHL debut. … Dowd, a forward who has missed the past four games, was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. Trineyev, a forward, was recalled from Hershey of the AHL.