Jets at Capitals projected lineups

JETS (12-9-0) at CAPITALS (12-9-2)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, SNW

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Morgan Barron -- Jonathan Toews -- Gustav Nyquist

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Alex Iafallo

Tanner Pearson -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Elias Salomonsson

Logan Stanley -- Colin Miller

Eric Comrie

Thomas Milic

Scratched: Cole Koepke, Luke Schenn

Injured: Haydn Fleury (concussion), Connor Hellebuyck (knee), Neal Pionk (lower body)

Capitals projected lineup

Anthony Beauvillier -- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin

Aliaksei Protas -- Justin Sourdif -- Tom Wilson

Brandon Duhaime -- Connor McMichael -- Ryan Leonard

Sonny Milano -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ethen Frank

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin -- Dylan McIlrath

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Trevor van Riemsdyk, Bogdan Trineyev

Injured: Nic Dowd (upper body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)

Status report

Pionk, a defenseman, is day-to-day after leaving in the second period of a 3-0 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Sunday. … Salomonsson was recalled from the Manitoba Moose of the Americn Hockey League and will make his NHL debut. … Dowd, a forward who has missed the past four games, was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. Trineyev, a forward, was recalled from Hershey of the AHL.