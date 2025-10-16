Jets at Flyers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
JETS (2-1-0) at FLYERS (1-1-1)

7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Alex Iafallo -- Jonathan Toews -- Tanner Pearson

Nino Niederreiter -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Gustav Nyquist

Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Nikita Chibrikov

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Logan Stanley -- Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury -- Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Parker Ford, Kale Clague, Colin Miller

Injured: Cole Perfetti (ankle), Dylan Samberg (wrist)

Flyers projected lineup

Travis Konecny -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov

Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Owen Tippett

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Nikita Grebenkin -- Jett Luchanko -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Adam Ginning -- Noah Juulsen

Samuel Ersson

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Rodrigo Abols, Nicolas Deslauriers, Egor Zamula

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps)

Status report

Connor and Nyquist each participated in the Jets morning skate Thursday and are expected to play after each missed practice Wednesday for maintenance. ... Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said there were question marks regarding the lineup because of some injury issues he would not disclose. ... York was activated off injured reserve Thursday and "probably" will make his season debut after missing the first three games because of a lower-body injury, Flyers coach Rick Tocchet said; the defenseman took part in an optional morning skate, but Tocchet said he would wait for York to "give me the thumbs up or thumbs down" before making a final decision. ... In a corresponding move, defenseman Emil Andrae was loaned to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League.

