Predators clinch Stanley Cup Playoff berth in OT loss to Jets

Schiefele had a goal and two assists, and Connor Hellebuyck made 45 saves for the Jets (48-24-6), who have won four straight games.

“[Hellebuyck] stood on his head,” Scheifele said. “He made those saves look easy and he kept us in that one. We didn’t play our game. We were just whacking the puck around and just giving them transition. That’s not the way we want to play.”

Ryan O'Reilly, Tommy Novak and Spencer Stastney scored, and Saros made 18 saves for the Predators (45-29-5), who have lost three of four (1-2-1).

“It’s the first one off the checklist,” O’Reilly said. “Obviously, to make the playoffs is a huge accomplishment. I think we’re proud as a group. Guys worked hard for this. Of course, it would’ve been nice to win that one, but I thought we showed great resilience tonight. We stuck with it. I thought we owned them for most of the game. To get in the playoffs, that’s the first step. It’s a big step and something to be proud of, for sure.”