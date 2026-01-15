Jets at Wild projected lineups

JETS (18-22-5) at WILD (26-12-9)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Cole Perfetti -- Jonathan Toews -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Vladislav Namestnikov

Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Tanner Pearson

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Elias Salomonsson

Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Gustav Nyquist, Danny Zhilkin, Isaak Phillips

Injured: Haydn Fleury (bruised back), Colin Miller (lower body), Neal Pionk (undisclosed)

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Danila Yurov -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson -- Ryan Hartman -- Matt Boldy

Vladimir Tarasenko -- Ben Jones -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Marcus Foligno -- Nico Sturm -- Yakov Trenin

Quinn Hughes -- Brock Faber

Jake Middleton -- Jared Spurgeon

Daemon Hunt -- David Spacek

Jesper Wallstedt

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Tyler Pitlick, David Jiricek, Matt Kierstad

Injured: Zach Bogosian (lower body), Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body), Jonas Brodin (lower body)

Status report

Barron returns after missing three games with an upper-body injury. … Defensemen Pionk, Miller and Fleury each is week to week; Pionk was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. ... Eriksson Ek skated alone and with the Wild on Thursday, but the forward will miss his third straight game. ... Bogosian, a defenseman, did not skate and will miss his fifth straight game; each remains day to day. … Brodin is week to week; the defenseman will not travel on Minnesota's upcoming three-game road trip. ... Spacek will make his NHL debut.