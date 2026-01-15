Jets at Wild projected lineups

JETS (18-22-5) at WILD (26-12-9)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo
Cole Perfetti -- Jonathan Toews -- Gabriel Vilardi
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Vladislav Namestnikov
Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Tanner Pearson
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Elias Salomonsson
Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Gustav Nyquist, Danny Zhilkin, Isaak Phillips
Injured: Haydn Fleury (bruised back), Colin Miller (lower body), Neal Pionk (undisclosed)
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Danila Yurov -- Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson -- Ryan Hartman -- Matt Boldy
Vladimir Tarasenko -- Ben Jones -- Vinnie Hinostroza
Marcus Foligno -- Nico Sturm -- Yakov Trenin
Quinn Hughes -- Brock Faber
Jake Middleton -- Jared Spurgeon
Daemon Hunt -- David Spacek
Jesper Wallstedt
Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Tyler Pitlick, David Jiricek, Matt Kierstad
Injured: Zach Bogosian (lower body), Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body), Jonas Brodin (lower body)
Status report
Barron returns after missing three games with an upper-body injury. … Defensemen Pionk, Miller and Fleury each is week to week; Pionk was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. ... Eriksson Ek skated alone and with the Wild on Thursday, but the forward will miss his third straight game. ... Bogosian, a defenseman, did not skate and will miss his fifth straight game; each remains day to day. … Brodin is week to week; the defenseman will not travel on Minnesota's upcoming three-game road trip. ... Spacek will make his NHL debut.