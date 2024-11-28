Kopitar, Kempe each has 2 points, Kings stifle Jets

Rittich gets 100th NHL win for Los Angeles; Hellebuyck makes 29 saves for Winnipeg

Jets at Kings | Recap

By Dan Greenspan
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LOS ANGELES -- Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe each had a goal and an assist in the Los Angeles Kings’ 4-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday.

Phillip Danault and Kevin Fiala also scored, Alex Laferriere had two assists, and the Kings (12-8-3) bounced back after allowing five goals in the third period of a 7-2 loss at the San Jose Sharks on Monday. David Rittich made 13 saves and got his 100th NHL win.

Gabriel Vilardi had a power-play goal for the Jets (18-5-0), who are 3-4-0 following a seven-game winning streak. Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves.

The Kings went up 1-0 1:52 into the first period on Kopitar’s seventh goal. He tipped in Kempe’s long shot four seconds into a power play.

Danault made it 2-0 at 7:10 of the second period, following up his own rebound at the right post for his second goal of the season.

Vilardi cut it to 2-1 at 9:12 on the power play, scoring from close range after Rittich couldn’t cover the loose puck.

Los Angeles extended its lead to 3-1 at 5:21 of the third period when Kevin Fiala’s shot was redirected before going in off the skate of Winnipeg defenseman Haydn Fleury.

Kempe scored an empty-net goal at 17:04 for the 4-1 final.

Rasmus Kupari had his penalty shot at 2:58 of the second saved by Rittich after Kupari had been slashed by Kings defenseman Brandt Clarke on a breakaway.

