Jets at Panthers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

JETS (15-2-0) at PANTHERS (11-5-1)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SNW

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury -- Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, David Gustafsson, Ville Heinola

Injured: Logan Stanley (mid-body)

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Jesper Boqvist -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Evan Rodrigues

A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Mackie Samoskevich

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov

Nate Schmidt -- Uvis Balinskis

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Jonah Gadjovich

Injured: None

Status report

The Jets will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-1 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. ... Gadjovich, a forward, will be scratched by the Panthers in favor of Samoskevich; although not injured, coach Paul Maurice joked Gadjovich has a “sore paw” after getting into two fights against the New Jersey Devils earlier in the week.

