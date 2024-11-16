Jets at Panthers projected lineups

JETS (15-2-0) at PANTHERS (11-5-1)
7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SNW
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury -- Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, David Gustafsson, Ville Heinola
Injured: Logan Stanley (mid-body)
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Jesper Boqvist -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Evan Rodrigues
A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Mackie Samoskevich
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov
Nate Schmidt -- Uvis Balinskis
Sergei Bobrovsky
Spencer Knight
Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Jonah Gadjovich
Injured: None
Status report
The Jets will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-1 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. ... Gadjovich, a forward, will be scratched by the Panthers in favor of Samoskevich; although not injured, coach Paul Maurice joked Gadjovich has a “sore paw” after getting into two fights against the New Jersey Devils earlier in the week.