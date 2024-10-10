Jets open with shutout win against Oilers

Hellebuyck makes 30 saves, Appleton has 3 points

Jets at Oilers | Recap

By Gerry Moddejonge
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

EDMONTON -- Connor Hellebuyck made 30 saves as the Winnipeg Jets won 6-0 against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday at Rogers Place.

Mason Appleton had a goal and two assists, and Adam Lowry and Mark Scheifele each had a goal and an assist for the Jets (1-0-0), who play their next four games at home.

It was the season opener for each team.

Stuart Skinner allowed five goals on 13 shots over 31:08 for the Oilers (0-1-0), who are playing their first four games of the season at home. He was replaced by Calvin Pickard, who stopped six of seven shots.

A turnover in the defensive zone by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins ended up with Nino Niederreiter centering a pass from behind the net to Lowry, who banked in his own rebound off Skinner's skate 14:56 into the first period to put the Jets ahead 1-0.

Appleton made it 2-0 with 1:25 to go in the period, taking a cross-ice pass from Niederreiter and snapping it past Skinner's glove from the left dot.

Winnipeg went ahead 3-0 at 4:17 of the second period, when Josh Morrissey sent a feed to the side of the net for Rasmus Kupari, who snapped another one in off Skinner's skate.

Just 20 seconds later, Dylan Samberg made it 4-0 with a shot from the top of the left circle that made its way high stick side off a cross-ice pass from Appleton.

At 9:33, Kyle Connor made it 5-0 on the power play with a wrist shot from the right dot that scored past the blocker of Skinner, who was pulled for Pickard during the next television timeout.

It was Connor's seventh consecutive season-opening game with a goal, an NHL record.

Scheifele redirected a pass by Nikolaj Ehlers on a fly by on the power play for the 6-0 final at 14:15 of the third period.

Latest News

Zary, Flames recover for OT win against Canucks in opener

Barbashev gets 2 goals, 2 assists, Golden Knights top Avalanche in opener

Caufield lifts Canadiens past Maple Leafs while honoring Gaudreau

Boisvert, Connelly among NHL Draft picks to watch as collegiate freshmen

Celebrini ready for Sharks debut, rigors of 82-game regular season 

Montembeault makes 48 saves, Canadiens blank Maple Leafs in season opener

Rangers score 6, shut out Penguins in season opener

NHL Buzz: Saros has lower-body injury, uncertain for Predators opener

Fantasy picks, projections, props for today 

WATCH: Avalanche at Golden Knights

Laine receives loud ovation from Canadiens fans before opening night

Woll unavailable for Maple Leafs season opener due to lower-body injury

WATCH: Rangers at Penguins

Stamkos settling into new home with Predators after 16 seasons with Lightning

ESPN airs touching tribute to Gaudreau before opening night

Sharks ready to begin Celebrini era, take next step in rebuild

Pittsburgh milkshake shop announces new ‘Rusty’s Shake’

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today