Jets open with shutout win against Oilers

Mason Appleton had a goal and two assists, and Adam Lowry and Mark Scheifele each had a goal and an assist for the Jets (1-0-0), who play their next four games at home.

It was the season opener for each team.

Stuart Skinner allowed five goals on 13 shots over 31:08 for the Oilers (0-1-0), who are playing their first four games of the season at home. He was replaced by Calvin Pickard, who stopped six of seven shots.

A turnover in the defensive zone by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins ended up with Nino Niederreiter centering a pass from behind the net to Lowry, who banked in his own rebound off Skinner's skate 14:56 into the first period to put the Jets ahead 1-0.

Appleton made it 2-0 with 1:25 to go in the period, taking a cross-ice pass from Niederreiter and snapping it past Skinner's glove from the left dot.

Winnipeg went ahead 3-0 at 4:17 of the second period, when Josh Morrissey sent a feed to the side of the net for Rasmus Kupari, who snapped another one in off Skinner's skate.

Just 20 seconds later, Dylan Samberg made it 4-0 with a shot from the top of the left circle that made its way high stick side off a cross-ice pass from Appleton.

At 9:33, Kyle Connor made it 5-0 on the power play with a wrist shot from the right dot that scored past the blocker of Skinner, who was pulled for Pickard during the next television timeout.

It was Connor's seventh consecutive season-opening game with a goal, an NHL record.

Scheifele redirected a pass by Nikolaj Ehlers on a fly by on the power play for the 6-0 final at 14:15 of the third period.