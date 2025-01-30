Jets at Bruins projected lineups
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter -- Rasmus Kupari -- Mason Appleton
Alex Iafallo -- David Gustafsson -- Parker Ford
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley -- Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Brad Lambert, Ville Heinola, Haydn Fleury
Injured: Adam Lowry (upper body), Morgan Barron (upper body)
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- Charlie Coyle
Trent Frederic -- Matthew Poitras -- Justin Brazeau
Cole Koepke -- John Beecher -- Vinni Lettieri
Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke
Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy
Parker Wotherspoon -- Brandon Carlo
Joonas Korpisalo
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Patrick Brown, Jordan Oesterle, Oliver Wahlstrom, Michael Callahan
Injured: Hampus Lindholm (knee), Mark Kastelic (upper body)
Status report
Ford is expected to make his NHL debut. ... Lowry is with the team, but the forward will not return at least until the Jets host the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. ... McAvoy will return after missing seven games with an upper-body injury. ... Hampus Lindholm is getting close to returning, but the defenseman will not play. ... Kastelic has been practicing, but the forward remains on injured reserve.