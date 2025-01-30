Jets at Bruins projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

JETS (35-14-3) at BRUINS (25-21-6)

7 p.m. ET; NESN, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter -- Rasmus Kupari -- Mason Appleton

Alex Iafallo -- David Gustafsson -- Parker Ford

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Brad Lambert, Ville Heinola, Haydn Fleury

Injured: Adam Lowry (upper body), Morgan Barron (upper body)

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- Charlie Coyle

Trent Frederic -- Matthew Poitras -- Justin Brazeau

Cole Koepke -- John Beecher -- Vinni Lettieri

Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke

Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy

Parker Wotherspoon -- Brandon Carlo

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Patrick Brown, Jordan Oesterle, Oliver Wahlstrom, Michael Callahan

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (knee), Mark Kastelic (upper body)

Status report

Ford is expected to make his NHL debut. ... Lowry is with the team, but the forward will not return at least until the Jets host the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. ... McAvoy will return after missing seven games with an upper-body injury. ... Hampus Lindholm is getting close to returning, but the defenseman will not play. ... Kastelic has been practicing, but the forward remains on injured reserve.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Crosby named Team Canada captain for 4 Nations Face-Off

NHL Buzz: Klingberg to make Oilers debut against Red Wings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Matthews named Team USA captain for 4 Nations Face-Off

Heiskanen week to week for Stars, likely to miss 4 Nations Face-Off

AHL Notebook: Top prospects in All-Star Classic from Western Conference

NHL On Tap: Ovechkin resumes Gretzky chase when Capitals visit Senators

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Edmonton Oilers Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Tortorella playing mentor to young coaches as he hits 1,600 games

Hedman says being Sweden captain 'a dream come true'

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Barkov named Team Finland captain for 4 Nations Face-Off

'NHL HOCKEYVERSE Matchup of the Week' brings fans closer to games

Crosby OT goal lifts Penguins past Utah

Demko makes 31 saves, Canucks hold off Predators for 3rd win in row

Utah holding in-arena fan vote for team name, logo