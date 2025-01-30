Jets at Bruins projected lineups

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter -- Rasmus Kupari -- Mason Appleton

Alex Iafallo -- David Gustafsson -- Parker Ford

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Brad Lambert, Ville Heinola, Haydn Fleury

Injured: Adam Lowry (upper body), Morgan Barron (upper body)

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- Charlie Coyle

Trent Frederic -- Matthew Poitras -- Justin Brazeau

Cole Koepke -- John Beecher -- Vinni Lettieri

Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke

Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy

Parker Wotherspoon -- Brandon Carlo

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Patrick Brown, Jordan Oesterle, Oliver Wahlstrom, Michael Callahan

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (knee), Mark Kastelic (upper body)

Status report

Ford is expected to make his NHL debut. ... Lowry is with the team, but the forward will not return at least until the Jets host the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. ... McAvoy will return after missing seven games with an upper-body injury. ... Hampus Lindholm is getting close to returning, but the defenseman will not play. ... Kastelic has been practicing, but the forward remains on injured reserve.