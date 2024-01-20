Lockwood to have phone hearing for actions in Panthers game

Forward facing discipline for goalie interference against Fleury during loss to Wild

William-Lockwood

© Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

William Lockwood will have a phone hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday.

The Florida Panthers forward is facing discipline for goalie interfrence against Minnesota Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury on Friday.

The incident occurred at 2:15 of the first period of the Wild's 6-4 win at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida. Lockwood made contact with Fleury as the latter played the puck behind the net.

Lockwood was assessed a minor penalty for interference. Fleury left the game at 10:32 of the second period and did not return. 

The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: goalie interference. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.

Latest News

Logan Couture to make season debut for San Jose Sharks Saturday 

Couture to make season debut for Sharks against Ducks
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
NHL betting odds for January 20 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 20
CHL notebook Ducks prospect Yegor Sidorov makes bid for goal of year in WHL

CHL notebook: Ducks prospect Sidorov makes bid for goal of year in WHL
NHL On Tap news and notes January 20

NHL On Tap: Oshie seeks hat trick encore for Capitals against Blues
NHL Morning Skate for January 20 

NHL Morning Skate for January 20 
New York Islanders Chicago Blackhawks game recap January 19

Jones scores 1st of season in OT, Blackhawks recover to defeat Islanders
Kyle MacLean Islanders debut dad John coach

MacLean makes Islanders debut with dad on same bench
Detroit Red Wings Carolina Hurricanes game recap January 19

Svechnikov, Aho lift Hurricanes past Red Wings 
Color of Hockey Xavier Abel commits to Tennessee State

Color of Hockey: Abel 1st player to commit at Tennessee State University
Minnesota Wild Florida Panthers game recap January 19

Wild score 5 on power play, hold off Panthers
New Jersey Devils Columbus Blue Jackets game recap January 19

Devils score 4 in 2nd period, defeat Blue Jackets
Edmonton Oilers bring winning streak into Battle of Alberta against Calgary Flames

Oilers bring 12-game winning streak into Battle of Alberta against Flames
Elias Pettersson still not ready to sign new contract

Pettersson still not ready to sign new contract with Canucks
Washington Capitals Aliaksei Protas contract

Protas signs 5-year, $16.875 million contract with Capitals
Seattle Kraken Yanni Gourde suspended two games

Gourde suspended 2 games for actions in Kraken game
Liam O'Brien fined maximum for actions in Arizona Coyotes game

O'Brien fined maximum for actions in Coyotes game
Vancouver Canucks Jim Rutherford contract

Rutherford signs 3-year contract to remain Canucks president