Lockwood to have phone hearing for actions in Panthers game

William Lockwood will have a phone hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday.

The Florida Panthers forward is facing discipline for goalie interfrence against Minnesota Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury on Friday.

The incident occurred at 2:15 of the first period of the Wild's 6-4 win at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida. Lockwood made contact with Fleury as the latter played the puck behind the net.

Lockwood was assessed a minor penalty for interference. Fleury left the game at 10:32 of the second period and did not return.

The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: goalie interference. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.