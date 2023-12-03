Marchessault, Eichel power Golden Knights past Capitals

Forwards combine for 5 points; Wilson scores for Washington

Recap: Capitals @ Golden Knights 12.2.23

By Paul Delos Santos
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LAS VEGAS -- Jonathan Marchessault scored twice for the Vegas Golden Knights in a 4-1 victory against the Washington Capitals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.

Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists, and Mark Stone scored for Vegas (16-5-4). Logan Thompson made 21 saves.

"We're capitalizing on our chances," Stone said. "The structure has been there all year that's allowed us to stay in games. We didn't stray from it. That's what allowed us to get some overtime points and greasy wins."

Tom Wilson scored, and Darcy Kuemper made 32 saves for Washington (12-7-2), which had won two in a row.

WSH@VGK: Marchessault kicks off scoring with PPG

Marchessault opened the scoring at 8:53 of the first period on the power play with a wrist shot from the high slot to put Vegas up 1-0. It was his first goal in seven games.

"It was kind of nice to get on the board," Marchessault said. "Obviously for a guy like me, it's always just a matter of time. I don't know anything else but hard work ... and sometimes it pays off at some point."

Eichel made it 2-0 at 7:56 of the second period, outracing defenseman John Carlson to a loose puck, scoring through Kuemper's five-hole.

"He's a driver," Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said. "The drivers of teams when they're on, pull everyone along. That's what they do. They're just those special guys. He's a guy that, let's face it, if he's off a little bit or not in our lineup we miss that part. He means a lot."

WSH@VGK: Stone scores goal against Darcy Kuemper

Stone extended the lead to 3-0 49 seconds into the third period, beating Kuemper glove side at the side of the net.

"It was a great play [by Eichel]. He drives a couple of guys to him and gets goalie chasing," Stone said. "I just banked it in. It's just great play by a great player. You have to be ready when he's got the puck because you never know where he's going to put it."

Wilson scored to make it 3-1 with 3:14 remaining in the game on a one-timer from the slot with Kuemper pulled for an extra skater.

The Capitals were outshot 28-9 in the first two periods.

"We just couldn't generate enough puck possession in the offensive zone," Washington coach Spencer Carbery said. "Our start was alright. We probably didn't do enough with those pucks early on that we could have turned into sustained pressure and delivery and shots on goals. In the second period, they took over and we weren't able to generate enough as we need to puck possession wise."

Marchessault scored an empty-net goal with 1:57 remaining for the 4-1 final.

NOTES: Washington forward Alex Ovechkin did not have a point and remains one shy of 1,500 for his NHL career. … Marchessault and William Karlsson combined on the same goal for the 136th time, tied with Marchessault and Reilly Smith for the most in Vegas history.

Latest News

St. Louis Blues Arizona Coyotes game recap December 2

Kerfoot has 3 points, Coyotes defeat Blues for 4th straight win
Colorado Avalanche Anaheim Ducks game recap December 2

Ducks end 8-game losing streak, defeat Avalanche in shootout
Vancouver Canucks Calgary Flames game recap December 2

Zadorov has assist on game-winner in debut, Canucks defeat Flames
Detroit Red Wings at Montreal Canadiens game recap December 2

Walman, Red Wings blow 3-goal lead, top Canadiens in OT
Katie King Crowley to be inducted to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame

King Crowley defined by willpower, determination en route to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame
Montreal Canadiens Alex Newhook injury status high ankle sprain

Newhook out 10-12 weeks for Canadiens with high ankle sprain
Buffalo Sabres Carolina Hurricanes game recap December 2

Aho scores 2, Hurricanes ease past Sabres to push point streak to 4
NHL team theme night celebrations 2023-24

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog
Seattle Kraken Ottawa Senators game recap December 2

Forsberg, Senators shut out Kraken, end skid at 3
Boston Bruins Toronto Maple Leafs game recap December 2

Marchand, Bruins recover for OT win against Maple Leafs
Philadelphia Flyers Pittsburgh Penguins game recap December 2

Ersson makes 29 saves, Flyers recover to defeat Penguins in shootout 
New York Islanders Florida Panthers game recap December 2

Sorokin makes 42 saves, Islanders hold off Panthers
Patrice Bergeron makes debut in Boston Bruins alumni game

Bergeron makes Bruins Alumni debut in charity game
New York Rangers Nashville Predators game recap December 2

Rangers score 3 straight, rally past Predators
NHL Power Players Youth Advisory Board 5th year

NHL Power Players youth advisory board back for 5th season with more big ideas
Tampa Bay Lightning Dallas Stars game recap December 2

Stars score 8, hand Lightning 4th straight loss
Chicago Blackhawks Winnipeg Jets game recap December 2

Bedard scores, sets Blackhawks record in loss to Jets 
NHL Buzz news and notes December 2

NHL Buzz: Hill out for Golden Knights against Capitals, day to day