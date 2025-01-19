Capitals ‘real proud of where we’re at’ atop NHL standings

WASHINGTON -- Spencer Carbery pondered the question for a moment and didn’t seem sure how to respond initially.

How does it feel, the Washington Capitals coach was asked, to be alone atop the NHL standings?

“I don’t know how to answer that,” Carbery said following a 4-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Capital One Arena on Saturday. “We feel good.”

The Capitals (31-10-5) have plenty of reasons to feel that way. Following their fourth straight win, they lead the NHL with 67 points, two more than the Winnipeg Jets, who lost to 3-1 to the Calgary Flames on Saturday.

Washington has points in 10 consecutive games (7-0-3), its longest streak since a 13-game stretch (11-0-2) from Oct. 16-Nov. 13, 2019, heading into a challenging five-game road trip that begins against Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday (9 p.m. ET; SNW, MNMT).

After a slow start, the Oilers (29-14-3) have played a lot like the team that reached the Stanley Cup Final last season, going 19-5-1 in their past 25 games, including four straight wins prior to a 3-2 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

“It’s always a test against them,” Capitals forward Tom Wilson said. “You’ve got one of the best players in the world. On any given night, he’s going to show up and he’s going to make your life difficult. So, we’ll enjoy this one, travel out there and be ready for it.”

Edmonton won the two games against Washington last season by a combined score of 12-2. But the Capitals are a far different team this season than the one that snuck into the Stanely Cup Playoffs as the second wild card from the Eastern Conference with 91 points (40-31-11) before being swept by the New York Rangers in four games in the first round.

Washington leads the New Jersey Devils by nine points for first in the Metropolitan Division and the Toronto Maple Leafs by seven points for first in the East. The standard has been raised to the point where the Capitals weren’t happy with the inconsistency in their play since the NHL’s holiday break, despite getting points and wins in those games, before putting together a complete victory against the rival Penguins on Saturday.

“We’ve had confidence all year and just try to stay even-keel,” defenseman Jakob Chychrun said. “We weren’t playing our best, but we just try to stick with it and grind out a few wins, get a few points here and there. [Saturday], we had a bit of a better game, and this group’s just resilient and sticks together and tries to get out of a little bit of a -- I don’t want to say slump because we’re finding ways to get points, but we’re not playing our best.”

The win Saturday was another example of how far the Capitals have come. Although Alex Ovechkin was held without a goal -- leaving him with 874 and 21 away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record of 894 -- Washington demonstrated its improved depth and controlled play almost from start to finish.