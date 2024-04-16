Capitals at Flyers

CAPITALS (39-31-11) at FLYERS (38-32-11)
7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NBCSP, TVAS2, SNP, SNW
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Connor McMichael -- T.J. Oshie
Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson
Max Pacioretty -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Sonny Milano
Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Alexander Alexeyev -- Dylan McIlrath
Trevor van Riemsdyk -- Vincent Iorio
Charlie Lindgren
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Ivan Miroshnichenko, Lucas Johansen, Michael Sgarbossa
Injured: Rasmus Sandin (upper body), Nick Jensen (upper body)
Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster -- Ryan Poehling -- Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Bobby Brink
Noah Cates -- Sean Couturier -- Garnet Hathaway
Joel Farabee -- Scott Laughton -- Cam Atkinson
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale
Egor Zamula -- Erik Johnson
Samuel Ersson
Ivan Fedotov
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Olle Lycksell, Denis Gurianov, Marc Staal, Ronnie Attard, Adam Ginning, Ryan Johansen
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)
Status report
The Capitals did not hold a morning skate Tuesday following a 2-0 with against the Boston Bruins on Monday. ... Lindgren could start again after making 16 saves against the Bruins. ... Malenstyn left during the second period Monday because of an upper-body injury; Washington coach Spencer Carbery said Malenstyn will be evaluated and could play Tuesday. ... The Capitals have two extra forwards on the roster, Miroshnichenko and Sgarbossa, who could replace Malenstyn if needed. ... The Flyers held an optional morning skate Tuesday; they are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 1-0 win against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, including Ersson starting for the fifth straight game.