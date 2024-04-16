Capitals at Flyers

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CAPITALS (39-31-11) at FLYERS (38-32-11)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NBCSP, TVAS2, SNP, SNW

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Connor McMichael -- T.J. Oshie

Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson

Max Pacioretty -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Sonny Milano

Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Alexander Alexeyev -- Dylan McIlrath

Trevor van Riemsdyk -- Vincent Iorio

Charlie Lindgren

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Ivan Miroshnichenko, Lucas Johansen, Michael Sgarbossa

Injured: Rasmus Sandin (upper body), Nick Jensen (upper body)

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster -- Ryan Poehling -- Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Bobby Brink

Noah Cates -- Sean Couturier -- Garnet Hathaway

Joel Farabee -- Scott Laughton -- Cam Atkinson

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula -- Erik Johnson

Samuel Ersson

Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Olle Lycksell, Denis Gurianov, Marc Staal, Ronnie Attard, Adam Ginning, Ryan Johansen

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)

Status report

The Capitals did not hold a morning skate Tuesday following a 2-0 with against the Boston Bruins on Monday. ... Lindgren could start again after making 16 saves against the Bruins. ... Malenstyn left during the second period Monday because of an upper-body injury; Washington coach Spencer Carbery said Malenstyn will be evaluated and could play Tuesday. ... The Capitals have two extra forwards on the roster, Miroshnichenko and Sgarbossa, who could replace Malenstyn if needed. ... The Flyers held an optional morning skate Tuesday; they are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 1-0 win against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, including Ersson starting for the fifth straight game.

