Capitals at Senators projected lineups

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson

Aliaksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Connor McMichael

Taylor Raddysh -- Lars Eller -- Ethen Frank

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Andrew Mangiapane

Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Martin Fehervary -- Matt Roy

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Alexander Alexeyev, Dylan McIlrath, Jakub Vrana

Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

David Perron -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson

Ridly Greig -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Matthew Highmore -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Adam Gaudette

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Travis Hamonic

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Anton Forsberg

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: None

Injured: Linus Ullmark (back), Jacob Bernard-Docker (high ankle sprain), Noah Gregor (lower body), Nick Jensen (undisclosed), Nick Cousins (knee)

Status report

The Capitals will dress the same lineup they used in a 3-1 win at the Calgary Flames on Tuesday. … Vrana, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for the 11th straight game. … The Senators will dress the same lineup they used in a 3-1 win against the Utah Hockey Club on Sunday. … Jensen, a defenseman who was originally expected to miss two games with an undisclosed injury, will miss his third straight; he continues to skate, but not with the team. … Ullmark, a goalie who hasn’t played since Dec. 22, will not dress; Ottawa coach Travis Green said Tuesday there is “a chance” Ullmark would return this week.