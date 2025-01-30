Capitals at Senators projected lineups
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson
Aliaksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Connor McMichael
Taylor Raddysh -- Lars Eller -- Ethen Frank
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Andrew Mangiapane
Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Martin Fehervary -- Matt Roy
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Alexander Alexeyev, Dylan McIlrath, Jakub Vrana
Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
David Perron -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson
Ridly Greig -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio
Matthew Highmore -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Adam Gaudette
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Travis Hamonic
Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo
Anton Forsberg
Leevi Merilainen
Scratched: None
Injured: Linus Ullmark (back), Jacob Bernard-Docker (high ankle sprain), Noah Gregor (lower body), Nick Jensen (undisclosed), Nick Cousins (knee)
Status report
The Capitals will dress the same lineup they used in a 3-1 win at the Calgary Flames on Tuesday. … Vrana, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for the 11th straight game. … The Senators will dress the same lineup they used in a 3-1 win against the Utah Hockey Club on Sunday. … Jensen, a defenseman who was originally expected to miss two games with an undisclosed injury, will miss his third straight; he continues to skate, but not with the team. … Ullmark, a goalie who hasn’t played since Dec. 22, will not dress; Ottawa coach Travis Green said Tuesday there is “a chance” Ullmark would return this week.