Kuemper makes 28 saves, Capitals edge Hurricanes in shootout

Aho gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead at 7:41 of the second period.Seth Jarvis gathered Trevor van Riemsdyk’s clearing attempt in the corner and fed Aho, who scored on a one-timer in the slot.

Fehervary tied it 1-1 at 11:33 with a snap shot past Kochetkov’s glove off a pass from Wilson in the slot.

“Sometimes it’s the option off the puck that’s the play, and ‘Marty’ kind of gave me no choice but to hit him in stride, and (he) made a great shot,” Wilson said. “Structurally, we’re playing well. It’s not always about winning 6-5 and 7-4. We're playing good, we feel good about our game. The goals will come. The ‘D’ did a good job tonight.”

The goal was Fehervary’s first of the season.

“I saw an opportunity to join the rush,” Fehervary said. “I was open. I don’t know if I yelled or he saw me. I got the puck and then I saw they were cutting off to [Alex Ovechkin]. I’m not surprised, so I just shot it and it went in.”

The Capitals’ penalty kill was 5-for-5, including on a double minor for high-sticking against Nic Dowd in the first period.

“I think for the team, it’s definitely a momentum builder,” Kuemper said. “The penalty kill has been giving us life all year. To get a big four-minute kill to start a game like that kind of sets the tone for everybody else.”