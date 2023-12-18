Kuemper makes 28 saves, Capitals edge Hurricanes in shootout

Fehervary scores 1st goal of season; Carolina has lost 6 of 8

Recap: Capitals @ Hurricanes 12.17.23

By Kurt Dusterberg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Darcy Kuemper made 28 saves for the Washington Capitals in a 2-1 shootout win against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena on Sunday.

Martin Fehervary scored the game-tying goal, and Evgeny Kuznetsov got the only goal of the shootout for the Capitals (15-9-4), who had lost two in a row and five of their past seven (2-3-2).

“It’s a gritty win, it’s a character win,” Washington forward Tom Wilson said. “Obviously some adversity, but no excuses. We just found a way.”

Sebastian Aho scored for the Hurricanes (16-12-3), who have lost two straight and six of eight (2-4-2). Pyotr Kochetkov made 20 saves.

“We knew coming in exactly how it was going to go,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “They play tight, tight games, and I thought we stuck with our game plan really well. [We] hit a few goal posts. A couple inches here or there and it would have been a much different story.”

WSH@CAR: Kuznetsov, Kuemper lead Caps to shootout win

Aho gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead at 7:41 of the second period.Seth Jarvis gathered Trevor van Riemsdyk’s clearing attempt in the corner and fed Aho, who scored on a one-timer in the slot.

Fehervary tied it 1-1 at 11:33 with a snap shot past Kochetkov’s glove off a pass from Wilson in the slot.

“Sometimes it’s the option off the puck that’s the play, and ‘Marty’ kind of gave me no choice but to hit him in stride, and (he) made a great shot,” Wilson said. “Structurally, we’re playing well. It’s not always about winning 6-5 and 7-4. We're playing good, we feel good about our game. The goals will come. The ‘D’ did a good job tonight.”

The goal was Fehervary’s first of the season.

“I saw an opportunity to join the rush,” Fehervary said. “I was open. I don’t know if I yelled or he saw me. I got the puck and then I saw they were cutting off to [Alex Ovechkin]. I’m not surprised, so I just shot it and it went in.”

The Capitals’ penalty kill was 5-for-5, including on a double minor for high-sticking against Nic Dowd in the first period.

“I think for the team, it’s definitely a momentum builder,” Kuemper said. “The penalty kill has been giving us life all year. To get a big four-minute kill to start a game like that kind of sets the tone for everybody else.”

WSH@CAR: Fehervary rips it in to tie it up

Carolina had gone 4-for-9 with the man-advantage in its three previous games.

“In this kind of game, a power-play goal would have been a game-changer,” Aho said. “I felt 5-on-5 we were fine. It wasn’t all bad, but scoring a power-play goal probably gives us an edge tonight.”

NOTES: Capitals forward T.J. Oshie was scratched with a lower-body injury. … With an assist, Washington forward Dylan Strome extended his point streak to four games (two goals, three assists). … Washington forward Alex Ovechkin had four shots on goal in 20:45. He has not scored a goal in his past 13 games, the longest drought of his career. … Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal had his face cut by Fehervary’s left skate in the second period, but he returned in the third period.

Latest News

San Jose Sharks Colorado Avalanche game recap December 17

MacKinnon pushes point streak to 15, Avalanche top Sharks
Ottawa Senators Vegas Golden Knights game recap December 17

Eichel extends point streak to 10, Golden Knights pull away from Senators
Color of Hockey Myles Jack and mom first black ECHL majority owners

Color of Hockey: NFL veteran Jack, mom 1st Black ECHL team majority owners
Rookie Watch: Top 5 3rd round or later draft picks

Rookie Watch: Top 5 selected in 3rd round or later
NHL National TV Broadcasts for Week of December 18-24

19 games to be nationally televised this week
Anaheim Ducks New Jersey Devils game recap December 17

Henrique gets 1st NHL hat trick, Ducks top Devils to end skid at 5
World Junior Championship 2024 schedule results TV info

2024 World Junior Championship schedule
NHL buzz news and notes December 17

NHL Buzz: Copley placed on long-term IR by Kings
Antti Raanta placed on waivers by Carolina Hurricanes

Raanta  assigned to AHL by Hurricanes after clearing waivers
NHL best saves 2023-24 season

Save of the Season? Mrazek stretches for unbelievable paddle save
Vancouver Canucks Chicago Blackhawks game recap December 17

Canucks score 3 in 2nd, defeat Blackhawks to push point streak to 6
Marc-Andre Fleury set for likely final visit to Pittsburgh

Fleury set for possible final visit to Pittsburgh with Wild
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
NHL On Tap news and notes December 17

NHL On Tap: Hughes, Devils look to stay hot against Ducks
NHL betting odds for December 17 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 17
NHL Morning Skate for December 17

Morning Skate for December 17
Tampa Bay Lightning Calgary Flames game recap December 16

Sharangovich scores in 5th straight, Flames hold off Lightning
Los Angeles Kings Seattle Kraken game recap December 16

Kopitar, Kings recover for shootout win against Kraken to end 3-game skid