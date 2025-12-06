Video Review: WSH @ ANA – Shootout

Type of Review: Puck Over Goal Line

Result: No Goal Anaheim

Explanation: The Situation Room initiated a video review to further examine whether Leo Carlsson’s shootout attempt entered the Capitals net in a legal fashion. According to Rule 37.3 (j), “The legitimacy of all potential goals on Penalty Shot or Shootout attempts to ensure compliance with applicable rules (e.g., double tap, goalkeeper throwing stick, goalkeeper dislodging goal, shooter cradling puck above the normal height of the shoulders, shooter performing illegal spin-o-rama move, skater’s continued forward advancement of puck, goalkeeper leaving crease prior to puck touch at center ice, etc.).”

The Situation Room determined that Carlsson double tapped the puck prior to it entering the net and therefore it was ruled as no goal.