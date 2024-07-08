Tarasenko credits Kane with help in decision to sign with Red Wings

When Vladimir Tarasenko was considering his options as an unrestricted free agent this offseason, among the players he spoke to was Detroit Red Wings forward Patrick Kane.
Tarasenko and Kane briefly were teammates after being acquired by the New York Rangers before the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline, so there was some familiarity there. And Tarasenko's wife, Yana, reached out to Kane's girlfriend, Amanda Grahovec. Kane signed a one-year contract to remain with the Red Wings on June 30 after playing for them last season, so he and Grahovec were able to tell the Tarasenkos about living in the Detroit suburbs as well as what it's like to play for the Red Wings.
It worked, with Tarasenko signing a two-year, $9.5 million contract ($4.75 million average annual value) with Detroit on July 3.
"I liked the way the team played last year," Tarasenko said Monday. "We decided with the family this is the best decision for us moving forward, and we are really excited about it."
Kane, a three-time Stanley Cup winner with the Chicago Blackhawks (2010, 2013, 2015), liked the idea of adding a proven veteran forward such as Tarasenko, who won the Stanley Cup last season with the Florida Panthers after winning it with the St. Louis Blues in 2019. The 32-year-old had 55 points (23 goals, 32 assists) in 76 regular-season games for the Panthers and Ottawa Senators last season including 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 19 games after he was acquired by the Panthers in a trade with the Senators on March 6.
"Obviously you get excited about that and then [Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman] called me as well, just asking about him as a player," Kane said. "I think he's going to be so good for the group. Obviously he's a proven winner, but just the way he plays, how hard he plays, I think a lot of players in general, not just young guys but the whole team will see how hard he works and how much effort he gives every shift and that's why he has a couple Stanley Cups to his name too."