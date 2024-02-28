Video Review: WSH @ DET – 15:51 of the First Period

Type of Review: Batted Puck

Result: Call on the ice is upheld - No Goal Detroit

Explanation: After initially signaling a goal, the on-ice officials huddled and changed their call to “no goal”. Video review confirmed Detroit’s Robby Fabbri used his glove to direct the puck into the Washington net. According to Rule 78.5 (i), apparent goals shall be disallowed, “When the puck has been directed, batted or thrown into the net by an attacking player other than with a stick. When this occurs, if it is deemed to be done deliberately, then the decision shall be NO GOAL. A goal cannot be scored when the puck has been deliberately batted with any part of the attacking player’s body into the net.”

