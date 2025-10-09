Golden Knights at Sharks projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (0-0-1) at SHARKS (0-0-0)

10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mitch Marner

Reilly Smith -- William Karlsson -- Mark Stone

Brandon Saad -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Brett Howden -- Colton Sissons -- Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud

Jeremy Lauzon -- Kaedan Korczak

Akira Schmid

Adin Hill

Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Ben Hutton, Cole Reinhardt

Injured: None

Sharks projected lineup

Philipp Kurashev -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli

Jeff Skinner -- Ty Dellandrea -- Collin Graf

Barclay Goodrow -- Adam Gaudette -- Ryan Reaves

Nick Leddy -- John Klingberg

Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren

Dmitry Orlov -- Shakir Mukhamadullin

Alex Nedeljkovic

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Vincent Desharnais, Michael Misa, Sam Dickinson

Injured: Jack Thompson (lower body), Egor Afanasyev (lower body)

Status report

The Golden Knights did not hold a morning skate; Schmid could make his first start of the season after Hill played in their 6-5 shootout loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. ... Kurashev, Skinner, Gaudette, Reaves, Klingberg, Orlov, Leddy and Nedeljkovic will each make his Sharks debut... Thompson and Afanasyev were each injured in the preseason.