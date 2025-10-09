Golden Knights at Sharks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (0-0-1) at SHARKS (0-0-0)

10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mitch Marner

Reilly Smith -- William Karlsson -- Mark Stone

Brandon Saad -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Brett Howden -- Colton Sissons -- Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud

Jeremy Lauzon -- Kaedan Korczak

Akira Schmid

Adin Hill

Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Ben Hutton, Cole Reinhardt

Injured: None

Sharks projected lineup

Philipp Kurashev -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli

Jeff Skinner -- Ty Dellandrea -- Collin Graf

Barclay Goodrow -- Adam Gaudette -- Ryan Reaves

Nick Leddy -- John Klingberg

Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren

Dmitry Orlov -- Shakir Mukhamadullin

Alex Nedeljkovic

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Vincent Desharnais, Michael Misa, Sam Dickinson

Injured: Jack Thompson (lower body), Egor Afanasyev (lower body)

Status report

The Golden Knights did not hold a morning skate; Schmid could make his first start of the season after Hill played in their 6-5 shootout loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. ... Kurashev, Skinner, Gaudette, Reaves, Klingberg, Orlov, Leddy and Nedeljkovic will each make his Sharks debut... Thompson and Afanasyev were each injured in the preseason.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Schaefer 'dialed-in' for NHL debut with Islanders

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats

Albert, Olczyk lead voices for NBC Olympic hockey coverage

NHL On Tap: Schaefer set for NHL debut with Islanders at Penguins

NHL Status Report: Kochetkov sidelined for Hurricanes

Toews set to resume NHL career, provide ‘contagious’ work ethic for Jets

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

New-look NHL EDGE site has ‘advanced stats for everybody’

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

NHL, NHLPA renew North American partnership with Enterprise

Oilers find ‘a lot to learn’ following shootout loss to Flames

Marner gets star treatment for debut with Golden Knights

Kings rally for shootout win against Golden Knights

Draisaitl scores 400th NHL goal for Oilers in shootout loss to Flames