Golden Knights at Sharks projected lineups
Golden Knights projected lineup
Tanner Pearson -- Jack Eichel – Mark Stone
Tomas Hertl -- William Karlsson -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Victor Olofsson -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar
Jonas Rondbjerg -- Cole Schwindt -- Alexander Holtz
Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud
Ilya Samsonov
Adin Hill
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Tanner Laczynski
Injured: Ivan Barbashev (upper body), Nicolas Roy (upper body)
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund
Collin Graf -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith
Klim Kostin -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli
Barclay Goodrow -- Luke Kunin -- Nikolai Kovalenko
Henry Thrun -- Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren
Shakir Mukhamadullin -- Jan Rutta
Alexandar Georgiev
Yaroslav Askarov
Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Marc Edouard-Vlasic
Injured: Vitek Vanecek (broken cheekbone), Jake Walman (lower body), Carl Grundstrom (upper body), Nico Sturm (lower body)
Status report
Olofsson returns to the Golden Knights lineup after missing a 3-1 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday because of illness. ... Roy returned to practice in a noncontact jersey Monday but the center did not make the trip. ... Grundstrom participated in the Sharks morning skate Tuesday in a regular jersey but the forward will miss his fourth straight game. ... Walman joined San Jose for the morning skate for the first time since being injured but the defenseman will miss his seventh consecutive game. ... Mukhamadullin will return after being a healthy scratch the previous two games. ... Vlasic, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch.