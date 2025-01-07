Golden Knights at Sharks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (27-9-3) at SHARKS (13-23-6)

10:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCA, SN1

Golden Knights projected lineup

Tanner Pearson -- Jack Eichel – Mark Stone

Tomas Hertl -- William Karlsson -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Victor Olofsson -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar

Jonas Rondbjerg -- Cole Schwindt -- Alexander Holtz

Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Ilya Samsonov

Adin Hill

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Tanner Laczynski

Injured: Ivan Barbashev (upper body), Nicolas Roy (upper body)

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund

Collin Graf -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

Klim Kostin -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli

Barclay Goodrow -- Luke Kunin -- Nikolai Kovalenko

Henry Thrun -- Cody Ceci

Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren

Shakir Mukhamadullin -- Jan Rutta

Alexandar Georgiev

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Marc Edouard-Vlasic

Injured: Vitek Vanecek (broken cheekbone), Jake Walman (lower body), Carl Grundstrom (upper body), Nico Sturm (lower body)

Status report

Olofsson returns to the Golden Knights lineup after missing a 3-1 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday because of illness. ... Roy returned to practice in a noncontact jersey Monday but the center did not make the trip. ... Grundstrom participated in the Sharks morning skate Tuesday in a regular jersey but the forward will miss his fourth straight game. ... Walman joined San Jose for the morning skate for the first time since being injured but the defenseman will miss his seventh consecutive game. ... Mukhamadullin will return after being a healthy scratch the previous two games. ... Vlasic, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Kreider placed on injured reserve by Rangers

Faubert honored at Winter Classic for cancer research

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Minnesota Wild Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Dryden recalls MacNeil making him Canadiens starter for 1970-71 playoffs

NHL On Tap: Matthews tries for 200th multipoint game, Maple Leafs for 5th straight win

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

NHL EDGE stats: Thompson of Sabres scores hardest goal of season

NHL Morning Skate for Jan. 7

Markstrom makes 22 saves, Devils edge Kraken to end 4-game skid

NHL Buzz: Hughes returns, Pettersson still out for Canucks

Toews has 2 goals, assist for Avalanche in win against Panthers

Tuch scores twice, Sabres edge Capitals in shootout to end 3-game skid

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings