Golden Knights at Sharks projected lineups

Golden Knights projected lineup

Tanner Pearson -- Jack Eichel – Mark Stone

Tomas Hertl -- William Karlsson -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Victor Olofsson -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar

Jonas Rondbjerg -- Cole Schwindt -- Alexander Holtz

Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Ilya Samsonov

Adin Hill

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Tanner Laczynski

Injured: Ivan Barbashev (upper body), Nicolas Roy (upper body)

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund

Collin Graf -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

Klim Kostin -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli

Barclay Goodrow -- Luke Kunin -- Nikolai Kovalenko

Henry Thrun -- Cody Ceci

Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren

Shakir Mukhamadullin -- Jan Rutta

Alexandar Georgiev

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Marc Edouard-Vlasic

Injured: Vitek Vanecek (broken cheekbone), Jake Walman (lower body), Carl Grundstrom (upper body), Nico Sturm (lower body)

Status report

Olofsson returns to the Golden Knights lineup after missing a 3-1 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday because of illness. ... Roy returned to practice in a noncontact jersey Monday but the center did not make the trip. ... Grundstrom participated in the Sharks morning skate Tuesday in a regular jersey but the forward will miss his fourth straight game. ... Walman joined San Jose for the morning skate for the first time since being injured but the defenseman will miss his seventh consecutive game. ... Mukhamadullin will return after being a healthy scratch the previous two games. ... Vlasic, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch.