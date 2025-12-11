Golden Knights at Flyers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (14-6-9) at FLYERS (16-9-3)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ESPN, SNP, SNO, SNE

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Braeden Bowman

Mitch Marner -- Brett Howden -- Mark Stone

Reilly Smith -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Cole Reinhardt -- Colton Sissons -- Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud

Ben Hutton -- Kaedan Korczak

Akira Schmid

Carter Hart

Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Dylan Coghlan, Brandon Saad

Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), Jeremy Lauzon (undisclosed), William Karlsson (lower body)

Flyers projected lineup

Matvei Michkov -- Sean Couturier -- Owen Tippett

Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny

Nikita Grebenkin -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Carl Grundstrom -- Rodrigo Abols -- Garnet Hathaway

Nick Seeler -- Travis Sanheim

Emil Andrae -- Jamie Drysdale

Ty Murchison -- Noah Juulsen

Dan Vladar

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Egor Zamula

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps), Tyson Foerster (upper body), Cam York (upper body)

Status report

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said there would be no lineup changes from their 5-4 shootout loss to the New York Islanders on Tuesday. ... The Flyers held an optional morning skate. ... Ristolainen skated Thursday and has been cleared for contact. There is no timetable for the defenseman to return to the lineup but coach Rick Tocchet said "I'd be shocked" if Ristolainen didn't play before the Christmas break. ... York skated Thursday but the defenseman will miss his third straight game.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

McAvoy game-time decision for Bruins against Jets

Teams unveil jerseys for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

NHL EDGE stats: Vezina Trophy race wide open

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

NHL Status Report: Leonard out 3-4 weeks for Capitals

NHL On Tap: Panthers eye 4th straight win, visit League-leading Avalanche

Bronte’s hockey journey from Australia made possible by parents' hard choices

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

NHL to host outdoor fan festival before 2026 Winter Classic

Dunn's OT goal caps Kraken comeback against Kings

Lundell breaks tie late in 3rd, Panthers edge Mammoth

DeBrincat has 3 points, Red Wings hold off Flames

Greatest Save Candidate: Vejmelka makes consecutive saves on Panthers

Sharks president encouraged by excitement surrounding team, Celebrini

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings