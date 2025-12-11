Golden Knights at Flyers projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (14-6-9) at FLYERS (16-9-3)
7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ESPN, SNP, SNO, SNE
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Braeden Bowman
Mitch Marner -- Brett Howden -- Mark Stone
Reilly Smith -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Cole Reinhardt -- Colton Sissons -- Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud
Ben Hutton -- Kaedan Korczak
Akira Schmid
Carter Hart
Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Dylan Coghlan, Brandon Saad
Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), Jeremy Lauzon (undisclosed), William Karlsson (lower body)
Flyers projected lineup
Matvei Michkov -- Sean Couturier -- Owen Tippett
Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny
Nikita Grebenkin -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Carl Grundstrom -- Rodrigo Abols -- Garnet Hathaway
Nick Seeler -- Travis Sanheim
Emil Andrae -- Jamie Drysdale
Ty Murchison -- Noah Juulsen
Dan Vladar
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Egor Zamula
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps), Tyson Foerster (upper body), Cam York (upper body)
Status report
Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said there would be no lineup changes from their 5-4 shootout loss to the New York Islanders on Tuesday. ... The Flyers held an optional morning skate. ... Ristolainen skated Thursday and has been cleared for contact. There is no timetable for the defenseman to return to the lineup but coach Rick Tocchet said "I'd be shocked" if Ristolainen didn't play before the Christmas break. ... York skated Thursday but the defenseman will miss his third straight game.