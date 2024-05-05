3 Keys: Golden Knights at Stars, Game 7 of Western 1st Round

(2WC) Golden Knights at (1C) Stars
Western Conference First Round, Game 7
7:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MAX, truTV, TBS, BSSW, SN, TVAS
Best-of-7 series tied 3-3
Hill looks to stay hot in goal for Vegas; grabbing lead ‘super important’ for Dallas
DALLAS -- The Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights will settle the Western Conference First Round in Game 7 at American Airlines Center on Sunday.
It will be special to everyone from Vegas forward Jack Eichel, playing his first Game 7 in the NHL, to Dallas forward Joe Pavelski, playing his 11th.
Each game in the series has been decided by one goal, not counting empty-netters.
“It’s been a tight-checking series,” Eichel said. “The margin of victory has been so small. It usually comes down a play here or there. I imagine it’ll be the same tonight, especially with the Game 7.”
Asked if his heart rate rises for Game 7 anymore, Pavelski smiled.
“Oh, yeah,” he said.
Pavelski is 7-3 in Game 7s as a player. Dallas coach Pete DeBoer is 7-0 as a coach. Each can match the NHL record for Game 7 wins.
Vegas defensemen Alec Martinez and Alex Pietrangelo each is 5-0 in Game 7s.
“They’re awesome,” Pavelski said. “They’re even better at home with the crowd and the excitement with it. So, really looking forward to tonight.”
Home teams are 114-81 (.585) in Game 7s in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The winner will face the Colorado Avalanche in the second round.
Here are 3 keys for Game 7:
Adin Hill has started the past two games for Vegas and is 1-1 with a 1.52 GAA and .938 save percentage. He is coming off a 2-0 shutout win in Game 6 on Friday. He also shut out Dallas twice in the conference final last season.
“How ’bout a fourth time, ‘Hilly’?” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said, drawing laughter. “I’m sure that they’ll have something to say about that and have a game plan for him, but listen, you’re not advancing without good goaltending. I think you’ve seen that from both sides. There hasn’t been a poor game from the goaltenders at all, so it’s one of those series where they’re dictating a lot of the outcomes.”
Jake Oettinger is 3-3 with a 2.10 goals-against average and .921 save percentage for the Stars in the series.
This will be Hill’s first Game 7. Oettinger has played two Game 7s and is 1-1 with a 1.78 GAA and .956 save percentage.
There have been no lead changes in the third period in this series.
Vegas took a lead into the third period and shut down Dallas in Games 1 and 2. Game 3 was tied entering the third and went to overtime. The Stars took a lead into the third and shut down the Golden Knights in Games 4 and 5. Game 6 was tied entering the third, and then Vegas took the lead and shut down Dallas.
And so, obviously, each team wants to play with the lead in the third. Coming back would be difficult.
“It’s super important,” Dallas forward Jason Robertson said. “A lead is crucial nowadays, especially in the playoffs. It’s something where things might tighten up if you go up. It’s hard to score. Guys are too good. Goalies are too good. If you get a lead and try to build on it, that’d be great. But we have to be prepared for whatever.”
Power plays have been at a premium. Vegas has had 11 power plays in six games. That’s tied for the fewest in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with the New York Islanders, who had 11 in five. Dallas has had 13 power plays.
There are two ways to look at that: 1) The 5-on-5 battle is critical; 2) Each penalty and power play is magnified.
Dallas leads Vegas in 5-on-5 goals 9-8 and in power-play goals 4-3. The Stars also have a short-handed goal.
“At the end of the night, it always comes down to the same type of factors,” DeBoer said. “If there is a special teams battle, if there is penalties, you want to make sure you win that. That’s an important factor in winning. The goaltending battle is important in winning. And then obviously the 5-on-5 play, but there’s a lot more 5-on-5 play obviously in this series.”
Tomas Hertl -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault
Ivan Barbashev -- Chandler Stephenson -- Mark Stone
Brett Howden -- William Karlsson -- Michael Amadio
William Carrier -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar
Alec Martinez -- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Zach Whitecloud -- Noah Hanifin
Adin Hill
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Paul Cotter, Pavel Dorofeyev, Ben Hutton, Anthony Mantha
Injured: Nicolas Hague (lower body)
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Wyatt Johnston
Jamie Benn -- Matt Duchene -- Logan Stankoven
Evgenii Dadonov -- Tyler Seguin -- Joe Pavelski
Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa -- Sam Steel
Thomas Harley -- Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell -- Chris Tanev
Ryan Suter -- Nils Lundkvist
Jake Oettinger
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Ty Dellandrea
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Mason Marchment (undisclosed)
Vegas will use the same lineup from Game 6. … Dallas held an optional morning skate. … Faksa will return after sustaining an undisclosed injury in Game 4.
