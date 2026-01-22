Golden Knights at Bruins projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (24-12-12) at BRUINS (28-20-2)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Reilly Smith -- Mitch Marner -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Branden Bowman -- Tomas Hertl -- Keegan Kolesar

Cole Reinhardt -- Tanner Laczynski -- Alexander Holtz

Jeremy Lauzon -- Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin -- Kaedan Korczak

Ben Hutton -- Dylan Coghlan

Akira Schmid

Adin Hill

Scratched: Rasmus Andersson

Injured: Carter Hart (lower body), Brett Howden (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Brayden McNabb (upper body), Brandon Saad (undisclosed), Colton Sissons (upper body)

Bruins projected lineup

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson

Alex Steeves -- Fraser Minten -- Morgan Geekie

Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic

Jonathan Aspirot -- Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke

Hampus Lindholm -- Mason Lohrei

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Michael Eyssimont, Henri Jokiharju

Injured: None

Status report

Anderson, who was acquired in a trade with the Calgary Flames on Sunday, did not participate in the morning skate. He is waiting on his immigration process to be complete before he officially joins the team. … Jokiharju, who missed a 6-2 loss to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday due to a family matter, has returned but is expected to be a healthy scratch. … Defenseman Jordan Harris, who has been limited five games this season due to an ankle injury, will report to Providence of the American Hockey League on a long-term injury conditioning loan. … Defenseman Billy Sweezey was reassigned to Providence of the AHL. .. Defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok was claimed by the Stars off waivers from the Bruins on Wednesday.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Goal Chase daily picks

NHL Status Report: Nazar back for Blackhawks against Hurricanes

Doan signs 7-year, $48.65 million contract with Sabres

Goyette remembered for clean living on, off ice

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 Buzz

NHL On Tap: Hurricanes eye 6th straight home win, host Blackhawks

Hughes, Faber look to carry 'pretty extra seamless' chemistry into Olympics for Team USA

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Canucks score 4 straight, hold off Capitals to end 11-game slide

Malkin, Novak each has 2 points, Penguins defeat Flames

Keller scores in OT, Mammoth rally past Flyers for 4th straight win

Dunn has goal, assist for Kraken in win against Islanders

Dostal stops 40, Ducks edge Avalanche in shootout for 5th straight win

Josi appreciates 'trust from the organization' during path to 1,000 games with Predators

AHL notebook: Grand Rapids chasing history after 30 wins in 1st half

Knight’s demeanor, influence in goal helping Blackhawks find game