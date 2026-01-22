Golden Knights at Bruins projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (24-12-12) at BRUINS (28-20-2)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Reilly Smith -- Mitch Marner -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Branden Bowman -- Tomas Hertl -- Keegan Kolesar

Cole Reinhardt -- Tanner Laczynski -- Alexander Holtz

Jeremy Lauzon -- Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin -- Kaedan Korczak

Ben Hutton -- Dylan Coghlan

Akira Schmid

Adin Hill

Scratched: Rasmus Andersson

Injured: Carter Hart (lower body), Brett Howden (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Brayden McNabb (upper body), Brandon Saad (undisclosed), Colton Sissons (upper body)

Bruins projected lineup

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson

Alex Steeves -- Fraser Minten -- Morgan Geekie

Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic

Jonathan Aspirot -- Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke

Hampus Lindholm -- Mason Lohrei

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Michael Eyssimont, Henri Jokiharju

Injured: None

Status report

Anderson, who was acquired in a trade with the Calgary Flames on Sunday, did not participate in the morning skate. He is waiting on his immigration process to be complete before he officially joins the team. … Jokiharju, who missed a 6-2 loss to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday due to a family matter, has returned but is expected to be a healthy scratch. … Defenseman Jordan Harris, who has been limited five games this season due to an ankle injury, will report to Providence of the American Hockey League on a long-term injury conditioning loan. … Defenseman Billy Sweezey was reassigned to Providence of the AHL. .. Defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok was claimed by the Stars off waivers from the Bruins on Wednesday.