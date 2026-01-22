Golden Knights at Bruins projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (24-12-12) at BRUINS (28-20-2)
7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Reilly Smith -- Mitch Marner -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Branden Bowman -- Tomas Hertl -- Keegan Kolesar
Cole Reinhardt -- Tanner Laczynski -- Alexander Holtz
Jeremy Lauzon -- Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin -- Kaedan Korczak
Ben Hutton -- Dylan Coghlan
Akira Schmid
Adin Hill
Scratched: Rasmus Andersson
Injured: Carter Hart (lower body), Brett Howden (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Brayden McNabb (upper body), Brandon Saad (undisclosed), Colton Sissons (upper body)
Bruins projected lineup
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson
Alex Steeves -- Fraser Minten -- Morgan Geekie
Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic
Jonathan Aspirot -- Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke
Hampus Lindholm -- Mason Lohrei
Joonas Korpisalo
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Michael Eyssimont, Henri Jokiharju
Injured: None
Status report
Anderson, who was acquired in a trade with the Calgary Flames on Sunday, did not participate in the morning skate. He is waiting on his immigration process to be complete before he officially joins the team. … Jokiharju, who missed a 6-2 loss to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday due to a family matter, has returned but is expected to be a healthy scratch. … Defenseman Jordan Harris, who has been limited five games this season due to an ankle injury, will report to Providence of the American Hockey League on a long-term injury conditioning loan. … Defenseman Billy Sweezey was reassigned to Providence of the AHL. .. Defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok was claimed by the Stars off waivers from the Bruins on Wednesday.