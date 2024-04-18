Canucks at Jets

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CANUCKS (50-22-9) at JETS (51-24-6)

8 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, TSN3

Canucks projected lineup

Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Ilya Mikheyev

Dakota Joshua -- Elias Lindholm -- Conor Garland

Vasily Podkolzin -- Teddy Blueger -- Sam Lafferty

Pius Suter -- Nils Aman -- Phillip Di Giuseppe

Quinn Hughes -- Noah Juulsen

Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers

Nikita Zadorov -- Mark Friedman

Thatcher Demko

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: J.T. Miller, Brock Boeser, Ian Cole, Filip Hronek

Injured: None

Jets projected lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Sean Monahan -- Tyler Toffoli

Alex Iafallo -- Brad Lambert -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nino Niederreiter -- David Gustafsson -- Nikita Chibrikov

Cole Perfetti -- Rasmus Kupari -- Mason Appleton

Nate Schmidt -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Colin Miller

Laurent Brossoit

Collin Delia

Scratched: Parker Ford, Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele, Adam Lowry, Morgan Barron, Vladislav Namestnikov, Josh Morrissey, Brenden Dillon, Connor Hellebuyck

Injured: None

Status report

Boeser, a forward, and J.T. Miller, a center, will not play due to maintenance. ... Forwards Aman and Di Giuseppe enter the lineup. … Defensemen Juulsen and Friedman will play in place of Hronek and Cole. … Demko will make his second straight start after missing 14 games with a knee injury. ... The Jets recalled forwards Nikita Chibrikov, Parker Ford, and Brad Lambert and goalie Collin Delia from Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Thursday; Chibrikov and Lambert each will make his NHL debut and Delia will back up Brossoit. ... Winnipeg will rest several players, including centers Scheifele, Lowry and Namestnikov, forwards Connor and Barron, defensemen Morrissey and Dillon and goalie Hellebuyck. ... Schmidt and Colin Miller enter the lineup.

