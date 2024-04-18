Canucks at Jets

CANUCKS (50-22-9) at JETS (51-24-6)
8 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, TSN3
Canucks projected lineup
Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Ilya Mikheyev
Dakota Joshua -- Elias Lindholm -- Conor Garland
Vasily Podkolzin -- Teddy Blueger -- Sam Lafferty
Pius Suter -- Nils Aman -- Phillip Di Giuseppe
Quinn Hughes -- Noah Juulsen
Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers
Nikita Zadorov -- Mark Friedman
Thatcher Demko
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: J.T. Miller, Brock Boeser, Ian Cole, Filip Hronek
Injured: None
Jets projected lineup
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Sean Monahan -- Tyler Toffoli
Alex Iafallo -- Brad Lambert -- Gabriel Vilardi
Nino Niederreiter -- David Gustafsson -- Nikita Chibrikov
Cole Perfetti -- Rasmus Kupari -- Mason Appleton
Nate Schmidt -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley -- Colin Miller
Laurent Brossoit
Collin Delia
Scratched: Parker Ford, Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele, Adam Lowry, Morgan Barron, Vladislav Namestnikov, Josh Morrissey, Brenden Dillon, Connor Hellebuyck
Injured: None
Status report
Boeser, a forward, and J.T. Miller, a center, will not play due to maintenance. ... Forwards Aman and Di Giuseppe enter the lineup. … Defensemen Juulsen and Friedman will play in place of Hronek and Cole. … Demko will make his second straight start after missing 14 games with a knee injury. ... The Jets recalled forwards Nikita Chibrikov, Parker Ford, and Brad Lambert and goalie Collin Delia from Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Thursday; Chibrikov and Lambert each will make his NHL debut and Delia will back up Brossoit. ... Winnipeg will rest several players, including centers Scheifele, Lowry and Namestnikov, forwards Connor and Barron, defensemen Morrissey and Dillon and goalie Hellebuyck. ... Schmidt and Colin Miller enter the lineup.