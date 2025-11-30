LOS ANGELES -- Adrian Kempe scored with 1:02 remaining in overtime, and the Los Angeles Kings won 2-1 against the Vancouver Canucks at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday.
Kempe's OT goal lifts Kings past Canucks
Gets winner at 3:58 for Los Angeles; Kane scores for Vancouver
Kempe got the puck to the right of the net after Quinton Byfield whiffed on a shot from the slot. Vancouver goaltender Kevin Lankinen went down to the ice in anticipation of Byfield's shot, leaving an open net for Kempe as he circled back into the slot. A video review initiated by the situation room determined Byfield did not interfere with Lankinen after his momentum carried him forward toward the crease.
“Half the guys were already in [the locker room],” Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson said of the review. “We didn’t know if it was offside, goalie interference, what they were looking at. … Obviously happy with the result.”
Kempe also had an assist, and Anze Kopitar scored for the Kings (12-6-7), who extended their point streak to five games (2-0-3). Anton Forsberg made 19 saves.
Los Angeles has gone to overtime in 12 of its 25 games this season.
“I think that we have good D and good goaltending, so we believe in them, obviously,” Kings forward Trevor Moore said. “But, yeah, we’re playing tight games right now. They’re low-scoring games for the most part, so we like those games. We like to kind of sludge it up out there, and we’ll take it.”
Evander Kane scored for the Canucks (10-13-3), who have lost five of their past six games (1-4-1).
“My experience, I’ve played them lots over the last number of years, and it’s always a tight game against them,” Kane said. “They don’t give up a whole lot, and I thought for the most part, we did a good job of staying in the game and getting some opportunities. There wasn’t a whole lot out there for either side. And, obviously, when you get to overtime, lots of different things can happen.”
Lankinen made 21 saves after missing the first two games of a four-game road trip for personal reasons.
“It was the usual performance for him,” Kane said. “He keeps us in games, makes some big stops.”
Kopitar put the Kings up 1-0 at 17:19 of the first period on a wrist shot from the slot off the rush.
Kane tied it 1-1 at 2:52 of the second period on a breakaway after coming out of the penalty box. Drew O'Connor set up Kane to score on a wrist shot from the slot.
“Obviously, you step out of the box and you hope for something like that to happen,” Kane said. “[Tyler Myers] made a good play to deflect it over to Drew, and he made a nice heads up play getting it up right away.”
Elias Pettersson looked to have opened the scoring for the Canucks 35 seconds into the first period, but video review indicated the puck did not completely cross the goal line at the left post.
Moore had his apparent goal at 2:44 overturned when a Canucks coach’s challenge showed Kopitar was offside in the buildup.
Vancouver had Aatu Raty’s goal at 4:44 overturned because a Los Angeles coach’s challenge determined Jonathan Lekkerimaki was offside in the buildup.
The three reviews in the game's first five minutes helped lead to a disjointed start that seemingly prevented both teams from establishing an early rhythm.
“Yeah, it was weird,” O’Connor said. “It was a lot of pauses, a lot of breaks. It’s something you don’t usually see. We had the one with 'Petey,' it looked like it was in, but I think it was just barely not across the line. And then you get the offsides one. But I thought we responded well, and didn’t let it throw us off any.”
“It started like that, and then the overtime was kind of crazy for a short time too,” Kings coach Jim Hiller said. “That was pretty exciting, I guess. In between, there wasn’t much going on.”
NOTES: Canucks forward Conor Garland did not play because of an upper-body injury. Coach Adam Foote said Garland is still with the team in Los Angeles and would not know the seriousness of the injury until results of an examination were reviewed by the team doctor in Vancouver. … Kempe got his 10th career overtime goal, passing Dustin Brown and Kopitar to take sole possession of second in Kings history. Jeff Carter (11) holds the franchise record.