Canucks at Kings projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

CANUCKS (10-13-2) at KINGS (11-6-7)

10 p.m. ET; FDSNW, KCAL, CITY, SN, TVAS, CBC

Canucks projected lineup

Evander Kane -- Elias Pettersson -- Jake DeBrusk

Conor Garland -- David Kampf -- Brock Boeser

Drew O'Connor -- Max Sasson -- Kiefer Sherwood

Arshdeep Bains -- Lukas Reichel -- Linus Karlsson

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Elias Pettersson -- Tyler Myers

Marcus Pettersson -- Tom Willander

Kevin Lankinen

Nikita Tolopilo

Scratched: P.O. Joseph, Jonathan Lekkerimaki, Aatu Raty

Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Nils Hoglander (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Kings projected lineup

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Adrian Kempe

Alex Laferriere -- Anze Kopitar -- Trevor Moore

Joel Armia -- Phillip Danault -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Jeff Malott -- Alex Turcotte -- Corey Perry

Mikey Anderson -- Joel Edmundson

Brian Dumoulin -- Brandt Clarke

Jacob Moverare -- Cody Ceci

Anton Forsberg

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Samuel Helenius

Injured: Drew Doughty (lower body), Warren Foegele (upper body)

Status report

The Canucks did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 3-2 loss at the San Jose Sharks on Friday. … Lankinen could start after missing the first two games of a four-game road trip for personal reasons. … Lekkerimaki, a forward, was recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Saturday. ... Jiri Patera, a goalie, was assigned to the AHL in a corresponding move. … The Kings, who held an optional skate Saturday, are likely to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 5-4 shootout loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Friday but could make changes to their lines. … Doughty has resumed skating on his own after the defenseman was struck in the foot by a shot against the Ottawa Senators on Nov. 15.

