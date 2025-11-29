Canucks at Kings projected lineups

CANUCKS (10-13-2) at KINGS (11-6-7)
10 p.m. ET; FDSNW, KCAL, CITY, SN, TVAS, CBC
Canucks projected lineup
Evander Kane -- Elias Pettersson -- Jake DeBrusk
Conor Garland -- David Kampf -- Brock Boeser
Drew O'Connor -- Max Sasson -- Kiefer Sherwood
Arshdeep Bains -- Lukas Reichel -- Linus Karlsson
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Elias Pettersson -- Tyler Myers
Marcus Pettersson -- Tom Willander
Kevin Lankinen
Nikita Tolopilo
Scratched: P.O. Joseph, Jonathan Lekkerimaki, Aatu Raty
Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Nils Hoglander (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
Kings projected lineup
Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Adrian Kempe
Alex Laferriere -- Anze Kopitar -- Trevor Moore
Joel Armia -- Phillip Danault -- Andrei Kuzmenko
Jeff Malott -- Alex Turcotte -- Corey Perry
Mikey Anderson -- Joel Edmundson
Brian Dumoulin -- Brandt Clarke
Jacob Moverare -- Cody Ceci
Anton Forsberg
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Samuel Helenius
Injured: Drew Doughty (lower body), Warren Foegele (upper body)
Status report
The Canucks did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 3-2 loss at the San Jose Sharks on Friday. … Lankinen could start after missing the first two games of a four-game road trip for personal reasons. … Lekkerimaki, a forward, was recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Saturday. ... Jiri Patera, a goalie, was assigned to the AHL in a corresponding move. … The Kings, who held an optional skate Saturday, are likely to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 5-4 shootout loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Friday but could make changes to their lines. … Doughty has resumed skating on his own after the defenseman was struck in the foot by a shot against the Ottawa Senators on Nov. 15.