Canucks at Hurricanes projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
CANUCKS (8-9-1) at HURRICANES (11-5-0)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SN

Canucks projected lineup

Evander Kane -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland

Brock Boeser -- Lukas Reichel -- Kiefer Sherwood

Drew O'Connor -- Aatu Raty -- Jake DeBrusk

Arshdeep Bains -- Max Sasson -- Linus Karlsson

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson -- Tyler Myers

Elias Pettersson -- Tom Willander

Kevin Lankinen

Jiri Patera

Scratched: P.O. Joseph, Mackenzie MacEachern

Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Victor Mancini (undisclosed), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Nils Hoglander (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

William Carrier -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook

Taylor Hall -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Eric Robinson

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker

K’Andre Miller -- Joel Nystrom

Alexander Nikishin -- Mike Reilly

Pyotr Kochetkov

Brandon Bussi

Scratched: Frederik Andersen, Mark Jankowski, Gavin Bayreuther

Injured: Jalen Chatfield (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Charles-Alexis Legault (hand)

Status report

Hughes participated in the Canucks' optional morning skate Friday after not practicing Thursday and will be a game-time decision; he briefly left in the second period of a 5-3 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday favoring his left arm; he returned four minutes later and remained in the game. ... Demko will not dress; the goalie left following the first period Tuesday. ... O'Connor took part in the skate and is expected to play after missing practice Thursday with an illness.

