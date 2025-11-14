Canucks at Hurricanes projected lineups

CANUCKS (8-9-1) at HURRICANES (11-5-0)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SN
Canucks projected lineup
Evander Kane -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland
Brock Boeser -- Lukas Reichel -- Kiefer Sherwood
Drew O'Connor -- Aatu Raty -- Jake DeBrusk
Arshdeep Bains -- Max Sasson -- Linus Karlsson
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Marcus Pettersson -- Tyler Myers
Elias Pettersson -- Tom Willander
Kevin Lankinen
Jiri Patera
Scratched: P.O. Joseph, Mackenzie MacEachern
Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Victor Mancini (undisclosed), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Nils Hoglander (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake
William Carrier -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook
Taylor Hall -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Eric Robinson
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker
K’Andre Miller -- Joel Nystrom
Alexander Nikishin -- Mike Reilly
Pyotr Kochetkov
Brandon Bussi
Scratched: Frederik Andersen, Mark Jankowski, Gavin Bayreuther
Injured: Jalen Chatfield (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Charles-Alexis Legault (hand)
Status report
Hughes participated in the Canucks' optional morning skate Friday after not practicing Thursday and will be a game-time decision; he briefly left in the second period of a 5-3 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday favoring his left arm; he returned four minutes later and remained in the game. ... Demko will not dress; the goalie left following the first period Tuesday. ... O'Connor took part in the skate and is expected to play after missing practice Thursday with an illness.