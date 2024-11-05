Canucks at Ducks projected lineups

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Pius Suter -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland

Danton Heinen -- Teddy Blueger -- Kiefer Sherwood

Nils Hoglander -- Aatu Raty -- Daniel Sprong

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers

Erik Brannstrom -- Vincent Desharnais

Kevin Lankinen

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Derek Forbort, Noah Juulsen

Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Dakota Joshua (testicular cancer recovery)

Ducks projected lineup

Robby Fabbri -- Leo Carlsson -- Ryan Strome

Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier -- Trevor Zegras -- Alex Killorn

Brock McGinn -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brett Leason

Cam Fowler -- Olen Zellweger

Pavel Mintyukov -- Brian Dumoulin

Urho Vaakanainen -- Radko Gudas

Lukas Dostal

James Reimer

Scratched: Ross Johnston, Jackson LaCombe

Injured: John Gibson (appendectomy)

Status report

Raty was recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Tuesday; the Canucks assigned forward Arshdeep Bains to Abbotsford. ... Suter replaced Bains on the second line during the third period of a 3-2 win at the San Jose Sharks on Saturday and practiced with that line on Monday. ... Desharnais returns to the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past two games. ... Vaakanainen will play after being a healthy scratch the past nine games.