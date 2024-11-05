Canucks at Ducks projected lineups
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Pius Suter -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland
Danton Heinen -- Teddy Blueger -- Kiefer Sherwood
Nils Hoglander -- Aatu Raty -- Daniel Sprong
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers
Erik Brannstrom -- Vincent Desharnais
Kevin Lankinen
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Derek Forbort, Noah Juulsen
Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Dakota Joshua (testicular cancer recovery)
Ducks projected lineup
Robby Fabbri -- Leo Carlsson -- Ryan Strome
Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier -- Trevor Zegras -- Alex Killorn
Brock McGinn -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brett Leason
Cam Fowler -- Olen Zellweger
Pavel Mintyukov -- Brian Dumoulin
Urho Vaakanainen -- Radko Gudas
Lukas Dostal
James Reimer
Scratched: Ross Johnston, Jackson LaCombe
Injured: John Gibson (appendectomy)
Status report
Raty was recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Tuesday; the Canucks assigned forward Arshdeep Bains to Abbotsford. ... Suter replaced Bains on the second line during the third period of a 3-2 win at the San Jose Sharks on Saturday and practiced with that line on Monday. ... Desharnais returns to the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past two games. ... Vaakanainen will play after being a healthy scratch the past nine games.