Guenther breaks tie in 3rd, Mammoth edge Jets for 7th straight win

Guenther scored on a one-timer from the slot. Logan Cooley backhanded the puck to Guenther after JJ Peterka won a race to the puck in the Winnipeg zone.

Mikhail Sergachev and Michael Carcone scored, and Vitek Vanecek made 28 saves for the Mammoth (8-2-0).

Dylan DeMelo and Mark Scheifele scored, and Josh Morrissey had two assists for the Jets (6-3-0), who’ve lost two of three (1-2-0) after winning five straight. Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves.

DeMelo made it 1-0 Jets just 45 seconds into the second period, scoring on a snap shot through traffic from above the circle.

Sergachev tied it 1-1 at 10:03, scoring on the power play with a wrist shot off a Nick Schmaltz face-off win.

Carcone made it 2-1 at 11:07 finishing a Kailer Yamamoto setup with a one-timer on a 2-on-1 rush.

Scheifele tied it 2-2 with a power-play goal at 15:09, scoring with a wristshot along the ice.