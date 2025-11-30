Holloway's lone goal lifts Blues past Mammoth

Hofer makes 18 saves for St. Louis; Utah starts 6-game road trip 0-2-0

Mammoth at Blues | Recap

By Lou Korac
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. LOUIS -- Dylan Holloway scored the lone goal and Joel Hofer made 18 saves for the St. Louis Blues in a 1-0 win against the Utah Mammoth at Enterprise Center on Saturday.

The shut out is Hofer's second of the season for the Blues (9-10-7), who have won two straight for just the second time this season; they defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-3 on Nov. 28.

Karel Vejmelka made 18 saves for the Mammoth (12-11-3), who have lost the first two games of a season-long, six-game road trip; Utah lost 4-3 to the Dallas Stars on Nov. 28.

Holloway broke the ice to put the Blues ahead 1-0 at 18:10 of the second period, taking Philip Broberg’s drop pass in the left circle and beating Vejmelka high into the right corner.

Utah forward Logan Cooley was injured at 6:17 of the third period after a collision with Blues forward Alexey Toropchenko. No penalty was initially called on the play, although Toropchenko was assessed a five-minute major for kneeing and a game misconduct after review.

The Blues killed the major penalty, allowing just three shots and having one of their own, a Nick Bjugstad breakaway at 7:49.

