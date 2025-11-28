Mammoth at Stars projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

MAMMOTH (12-9-3) at STARS (15-5-4)

8 p.m. ET; Utah16, Victory+

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Kailer Yamamoto -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

JJ Peterka -- Jack McBain -- Lawson Crouse

Michael Carcone -- Kevin Stenlund -- Brandon Tanev

Mikhail Sergachev -- Nick DeSimone

Nate Schmidt -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Sean Durzi

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Olli Maatta, Liam O’Brien, Dmitri Simashev

Injured: Alex Kerfoot (lower body)

Stars projected lineup

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Tyler Seguin

Oskar Back -- Justin Hryckowian -- Mavrik Bourque

Sam Steel -- Radek Faksa -- Colin Blackwell

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Kyle Capobianco -- Vladislav Kolyachonok

Lian Bichsel -- Alex Petrovic

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Nathan Bastian

Injured: Matt Duchene (upper body), Adam Erne (lower body), Thomas Harley (lower body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body), Ilya Lyubushkin (undisclosed)

Status report

Keller's father died unexpectedly on Friday but the Mammoth captain will play because he wants to, Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. ... Tourigny said the Mammoth have players with "bumps and bruises" and the lineup will be determined prior to puck drop. ... The Stars held an optional morning skate. ... Duchene, a center, and Lyubushkin, a defenseman, each remain day to day, Dallas coach Glen Gulutzan said.

