Mammoth at Stars projected lineups

MAMMOTH (12-9-3) at STARS (15-5-4)
8 p.m. ET; Utah16, Victory+
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz
Kailer Yamamoto -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
JJ Peterka -- Jack McBain -- Lawson Crouse
Michael Carcone -- Kevin Stenlund -- Brandon Tanev
Mikhail Sergachev -- Nick DeSimone
Nate Schmidt -- John Marino
Ian Cole -- Sean Durzi
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Olli Maatta, Liam O’Brien, Dmitri Simashev
Injured: Alex Kerfoot (lower body)
Stars projected lineup
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Tyler Seguin
Oskar Back -- Justin Hryckowian -- Mavrik Bourque
Sam Steel -- Radek Faksa -- Colin Blackwell
Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen
Kyle Capobianco -- Vladislav Kolyachonok
Lian Bichsel -- Alex Petrovic
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Nathan Bastian
Injured: Matt Duchene (upper body), Adam Erne (lower body), Thomas Harley (lower body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body), Ilya Lyubushkin (undisclosed)
Status report
Keller's father died unexpectedly on Friday but the Mammoth captain will play because he wants to, Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. ... Tourigny said the Mammoth have players with "bumps and bruises" and the lineup will be determined prior to puck drop. ... The Stars held an optional morning skate. ... Duchene, a center, and Lyubushkin, a defenseman, each remain day to day, Dallas coach Glen Gulutzan said.