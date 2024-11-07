Utah at Blues projected lineups

UTAH (5-5-3) at BLUES (7-6-0)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, Utah16
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Matias Maccelli -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz
Alexander Kerfoot -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse
Jack McBain -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone
Mikhail Sergachev -- Michael Kesselring
Ian Cole -- Maveric Lamoureux
Olli Maatta -- Jusso Valimaki
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Robert Bortuzzo, Liam O’Brien, Vladislav Kolyachonok
Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)
Blues projected lineup
Dylan Holloway -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jake Neighbours
Brandon Saad -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou
Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker
Alexandre Texier -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc
Ryan Suter -- Colton Parayko
Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Justin Faulk
Scott Perunovich -- Matthew Kessel
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: None
Injured: Robert Thomas (ankle), Nick Leddy (lower body), Philip Broberg (knee), Mathieu Joseph (lower body), Kasperi Kapanen (upper body)
Status report
Carcone will enter the lineup after being scratched the previous eight games. ... Bortuzzo, a defenseman, will come out. ... Holloway said he's ready to play, but was called a game-time decision by Blues coach Drew Bannister; Holloway had to be taken off the ice on a stretcher in the first period of a 3-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday after being hit in the neck by an errant puck off the stick of Lightning forward Nick Paul.