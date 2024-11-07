Utah at Blues projected lineups

UTAH (5-5-3) at BLUES (7-6-0)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, Utah16

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Matias Maccelli -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Alexander Kerfoot -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Jack McBain -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone

Mikhail Sergachev -- Michael Kesselring

Ian Cole -- Maveric Lamoureux

Olli Maatta -- Jusso Valimaki

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Robert Bortuzzo, Liam O’Brien, Vladislav Kolyachonok

Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)

Blues projected lineup

Dylan Holloway -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jake Neighbours

Brandon Saad -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker

Alexandre Texier -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc

Ryan Suter -- Colton Parayko

Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Justin Faulk

Scott Perunovich -- Matthew Kessel

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: None

Injured: Robert Thomas (ankle), Nick Leddy (lower body), Philip Broberg (knee), Mathieu Joseph (lower body), Kasperi Kapanen (upper body)

Status report

Carcone will enter the lineup after being scratched the previous eight games. ... Bortuzzo, a defenseman, will come out. ... Holloway said he's ready to play, but was called a game-time decision by Blues coach Drew Bannister; Holloway had to be taken off the ice on a stretcher in the first period of a 3-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday after being hit in the neck by an errant puck off the stick of Lightning forward Nick Paul.