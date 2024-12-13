Guenther has 3 points in Utah Hockey Club win against Avalanche

Cooley has 2 assists, Utah earns 5th straight road win

Utah Hockey Club at Avalanche | Recap

By Ryan Boulding
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DENVER -- Dylan Guenther scored two goals and had an assist in the Utah Hockey Club’s 4-1 win against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Thursday.

Vladislav Kolyachonok and Kevin Stenlund each scored a goal, and Logan Cooley had two assists for Utah (13-11-5), who have won three of their past four games. Karel Vejmelka made 22 saves.

Nathan MacKinnon scored a goal, and Scott Wedgewood made 19 saves for the Avalanche (17-14-0), who had won three straight and four of their past five.

Guenther scored to make it 1-0 Utah when his centering pass to Logan Cooley caromed off Avalanche forward Artturi Lehkonen and past Wedgewood at 8:26 of the first period.

Kolyachonok scored to make it 2-0 when his wrist shot from just inside the blue line on the right side deflected off Avalanche defenseman Calvin de Haan at 8:05 of the second period.

Guenther extended the lead to 3-0 with a power-play goal at 9:52 of the period. He one-timed a centering pass from Nick Schmaltz from the left face-off dot into the open net.

MacKinnon cut the lead to 3-1 when his shot from the left circle went short side at 15:26 of the third period while Wedgewood was pulled for the extra attacker.

Stenlund extended his goal streak to four games when scored into the empty net from his own zone at 15:49 for the 4-1 final.

