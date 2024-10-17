Carlsson has OT winner as Ducks edge Utah in home opener

Scores at :54, Mintyukov has 2 goals; McBain, Kesselring, Schmaltz each gets 2 points

Utah Hockey Club at Ducks | Recap

By Dan Arritt
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ANAHEIM - Leo Carlsson scored 54 seconds into overtime to lift the Anaheim Ducks to a 5-4 win against the Utah Hockey Club at Honda Center on Wednesday.

Carlsson regained the puck in the offensive zone and drove in on Utah goalie Connor Ingram for the game-winner.

Pavel Mintyukov scored two goals, Mason McTavish had two assists, and Lukas Dostal made 26 saves for the Ducks (2-1-0) in their home opener.

Jack McBain and Michael Kesselring each had a goal and an assist, Nick Schmaltz had two assists, and Ingram made 29 saves for Utah (3-1-1) in the finale of its four-game road trip.

The Ducks took a 1-0 lead at 4:40 of the first period when Troy Terry scored on a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle off a feed from Ryan Strome.

McBain tied it 1-1 at 8:54 when he deflected in a shot from Mikhail Sergachev.

Anaheim got penned in its own zone for a lengthy stretch, leading to a tripping penalty on Ducks rookie forward Cutter Gauthier, and Barrett Hayton scored off a rebound on the ensuing power play for a 2-1 lead at 13:25 of the first.

Anaheim tied it 2-2 at 8:06 of the second when Trevor Zegras made a pass from below the goal line to Robby Fabbri, who stopped the puck with his skate and then roofed a backhand for his first goal with the Ducks.

Mintyukov scored with a wrist shot from the left circle to move the Ducks ahead 3-2 at 16:52 of the second.

The Ducks could not capitalize on a 5-on-3 that lasted 1:09 early in the third period and Utah scored shortly afterward on a wrist shot from the slot in transition by Kesselring to tie it 3-3 at 5:21.

Clayton Keller scored with a backhand from in close off a centering pass from Schmaltz to move Utah ahead 4-3 at 10:50.

Mintyukov was credited with his second goal after his shot went under Ingram, who knocked it across the goal line to tie it 4-4 at 14:55.

Latest News

Kings need ‘to keep it simple’ after 3 straight losses

Lindholm has goal, assist, Bruins hold off Avalanche

Malkin reaches 500 NHL goals for Penguins in game against Sabres

Kane looking to take off with Red Wings after pain-free offseason, full training camp

AHL notebook: Danielson, Mailloux among top Eastern Conference prospects

Super 16: Flames among major surprises in power rankings to start season

Crosby passes 1,600 NHL points for Penguins in game against Sabres

Crosby lifts Penguins past Sabres in OT, reaches 1,600 points

Matthews has goal, 2 assists to power Maple Leafs past Kings

Anaheim celebrates 21st Duck Emma Melin at home opener

NHL Buzz: Nylander in lineup for Maple Leafs

WATCH: Sabres at Penguins

O'Ree 'overwhelmed' by surprise party to celebrate 89th birthday

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Slow starts by Oilers, Avalanche discussed on ‘NHL @TheRink’ podcast

Sheahan retires after 12 NHL seasons, last played in 2022-23

Michkov's 1st NHL goals breed excitement for Flyers

Fantasy picks, projections, props for today 