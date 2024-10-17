Carlsson has OT winner as Ducks edge Utah in home opener

Carlsson regained the puck in the offensive zone and drove in on Utah goalie Connor Ingram for the game-winner.

Pavel Mintyukov scored two goals, Mason McTavish had two assists, and Lukas Dostal made 26 saves for the Ducks (2-1-0) in their home opener.

Jack McBain and Michael Kesselring each had a goal and an assist, Nick Schmaltz had two assists, and Ingram made 29 saves for Utah (3-1-1) in the finale of its four-game road trip.

The Ducks took a 1-0 lead at 4:40 of the first period when Troy Terry scored on a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle off a feed from Ryan Strome.

McBain tied it 1-1 at 8:54 when he deflected in a shot from Mikhail Sergachev.

Anaheim got penned in its own zone for a lengthy stretch, leading to a tripping penalty on Ducks rookie forward Cutter Gauthier, and Barrett Hayton scored off a rebound on the ensuing power play for a 2-1 lead at 13:25 of the first.

Anaheim tied it 2-2 at 8:06 of the second when Trevor Zegras made a pass from below the goal line to Robby Fabbri, who stopped the puck with his skate and then roofed a backhand for his first goal with the Ducks.

Mintyukov scored with a wrist shot from the left circle to move the Ducks ahead 3-2 at 16:52 of the second.

The Ducks could not capitalize on a 5-on-3 that lasted 1:09 early in the third period and Utah scored shortly afterward on a wrist shot from the slot in transition by Kesselring to tie it 3-3 at 5:21.

Clayton Keller scored with a backhand from in close off a centering pass from Schmaltz to move Utah ahead 4-3 at 10:50.

Mintyukov was credited with his second goal after his shot went under Ingram, who knocked it across the goal line to tie it 4-4 at 14:55.