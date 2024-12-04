Seguin out 4-6 months for Stars with hip injury

Tyler Seguin will be out 4-6 months for the Dallas Stars because of a hip injury that will require surgery.

Seguin will have surgery Thursday to repair a left side femoralacetabular impingement and the hip labrum.

The 32-year-old forward was placed on injured reserve Monday, one day after he played 15:08 and was plus-2 in a 3-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets. Seguin took his last shift in the final minute of the third period. He did not play in a 2-1 win against the Utah Hockey Club on Monday.

Seguin is third on the Stars with 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) and has a plus-14 rating in 19 games this season.

Last season, Seguin missed 11 games because of a lower-body injury. He was limited to three games in 2020-21 because of a hip arthroscopy and labral repair in November 2020 and a knee scope one month later.

Seguin has 808 points (360 goals, 448 assists) in 988 regular-season games for the Stars and Boston Bruins and 71 points (25 goals, 46 assists) in 133 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Dallas (16-8-0), which is third in the Central Division, visits the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET; Victory+, MAX, TNT, SN360, TVAS).