Chychrun scores in 5th straight, lifts Capitals past Maple Leafs

WASHINGTON -- Jakob Chychrun extended his goal streak to five games when he scored the go-ahead goal at 16:04 of the third period, and the Washington Capitals rallied for a 4-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Capital One Arena on Friday.
Chychrun made it 3-2 when he scored on a one-timer from the right circle off a cross-ice pass from Ryan Leonard for his sixth goal in the past five games. Tom Wilson scored into an empty net with two seconds left for the 4-2 final.
Chychrun has 13 points (seven goals, six assists) on a 10-game point streak, with each of his streaks tied for the longest by a defenseman in Capitals history.
Wilson and Connor McMichael each had a goal and an assist for the Capitals (14-9-2), who have won three in a row and six of seven. Logan Thompson made 16 saves.
Morgan Rielly and Matthew Knies scored for the Maple Leafs (10-11-3), who have lost three of four. Joseph Woll made 30 saves.
Rielly gave Toronto a 1-0 lead at 3:07 of the first period when he received a pass from Oliver Ekman-Larsson and scored on a snap shot from the outer edge of the left circle.
Knies made it 2-0 at 2:49 of the second period. After Thompson made a save against Auston Matthews on a 2-on-1 rush, Matthews got to the puck in the right corner and passed to Knies, who beat Thompson with a snap shot from the slot.
McMichael pulled the Capitals within 2-1 at 13:18, lifting a backhand shot in after Woll made a save on Aliaksei Protas.
Thompson made a glove save against John Tavares on a breakaway at 8:34 of the third period.
Anthony Beauvillier tied it 2-2 at 13:16 when he scored from the right post off a pass across the crease from Alex Ovechkin in the left circle.